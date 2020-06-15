Fans van zowel klassieke als meer moderne JRPG’s hebben iets om naar uit te kijken later dit jaar, want Cris Tales, een nieuwe indie-JRPG titel, heeft een releasedatum en een nieuwe teaser trailer gekregen. Cris Tales werd vorig jaar tijdens de E3 aangekondigd en wist te imponeren met een artistiek mooie stijl, goede soundtrack en bovenal een interessant concept. Cris Tales laat je namelijk het verhaal beleven in het verleden, het heden en de toekomst tegelijk. De keuzes die je maakt hebben dan ook invloed op de verschillende tijdsperiodes.
Cris Tales komt op 17 november naar de PS4, Xbox One, pc, Switch en Stadia. Daarnaast zal de game ook een versie krijgen voor consoles van de volgende generatie, maar daar is momenteel nog geen specifieke datum op geplakt. Geïntrigeerd? Check dan zeker de omschrijving van de game hieronder eens en bekijk de trailers.
- A Love Letter to Classic JRPGs – Inspired by timeless JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, Valkyrie Profile, and modern classics like Bravely Default and Persona 5, meet and recruit a unique cast of teammates, challenge myriad enemies, and make your way through an expansive world.
- Experience the Past, Present, and Future Simultaneously- Peer into and learn from the past, decide on actions in the present, and alter the course of the future in ways that will reshape the world dynamically depending on the choices you make.
- Master Strategic Turn-Based Combat- Warp your enemies into the past or future, synchronize attacks for enhanced group abilities, and master the timing of attack and defense to go beyond your party’s limits in combat.
- Uncover a Fascinating Story & Characters- The Empress’ plot to destroy the world is complex and layered. Use your wits and recruit powerful allies throughout the world to uncover and undo her multi-faceted web and make your way to the True Ending of this enchanting tale.
- Discover a Beautiful World- Climb aboard an airship or boat and traverse this handcrafted, dark fairytale world. From the shining kingdom of Crystallis to the slums of Vinez, discover each unique location and shape its future.