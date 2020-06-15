Fans van zowel klassieke als meer moderne JRPG’s hebben iets om naar uit te kijken later dit jaar, want Cris Tales, een nieuwe indie-JRPG titel, heeft een releasedatum en een nieuwe teaser trailer gekregen. Cris Tales werd vorig jaar tijdens de E3 aangekondigd en wist te imponeren met een artistiek mooie stijl, goede soundtrack en bovenal een interessant concept. Cris Tales laat je namelijk het verhaal beleven in het verleden, het heden en de toekomst tegelijk. De keuzes die je maakt hebben dan ook invloed op de verschillende tijdsperiodes.

Cris Tales komt op 17 november naar de PS4, Xbox One, pc, Switch en Stadia. Daarnaast zal de game ook een versie krijgen voor consoles van de volgende generatie, maar daar is momenteel nog geen specifieke datum op geplakt. Geïntrigeerd? Check dan zeker de omschrijving van de game hieronder eens en bekijk de trailers.