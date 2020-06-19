Zo aan het einde van de week hebben we weer een nieuw update overzicht van de PlayStation Store voor je. Deze week zijn er best wat games uitgekomen en naast The Last of Us: Part II zijn ook Desperados III en Disintegration verschenen, twee titels die zeker interessant kunnen zijn.
Buiten dat zien we nog een hoop andere games uitkomen en ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het natuurlijk niet. Hieronder alle details van de update van deze week op een rijtje.
Games
- Disintegration – €49,99 (PS4)
- Desperados III – €59,99 (PS4)
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe – €69,99 (PS4)
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console – €54,99 (PS4)
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade – €39,99 (PS4)
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor – €14,99 (PS4)
- Fluxteria – €6,99 (PS4)
- JigSaw Abundance – €4,99 (PS4)
- Realpolitiks New Power – €38,99 (PS4)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On Open Access – Gratis (PS4)
- Ys: Memories of Celceta – €29,99 (PS4)
- Ys: Memories of Celceta – Digital Deluxe – €39,99 (PS4)
- The Last of Us Part II – €69,99 (PS4)
- The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives NAUGHTY BOY – €6,99 (PS4)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – €19,99 (PS4)
- Edna and Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – €19,99 (PS4)
- Radio Squid – €4,99 (PS4)
- Pixel Ripped 1995 – €19,99 (PS VR)
Demo’s
Downloadbare content
My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4)
- Hawks – €3,99
- Cheerleader Costumes Bundle – €10,99
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4)
- DLC Pack 2: Lightning Max – €5,99
Farming Simulator 19 (PS4)
- Kverneland and Vicon Equipment Pack – €14,99
Desperados III (PS4)
- Season Pass – €14,99
Disintegration (PS4)
- 500 Credits – €4,99
- 2240 Credits – €19,99
Dead by Daylight (PS4)
- Silent Hill Chapter – €7,99
- Silent Hill Edition – €49,99
Rock Band (PS4)
Train Sim World (PS4)
- BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’ – €13,99
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)
- Tao Pai Pai Pillar – €0,99