

Zo aan het einde van de week hebben we weer een nieuw update overzicht van de PlayStation Store voor je. Deze week zijn er best wat games uitgekomen en naast The Last of Us: Part II zijn ook Desperados III en Disintegration verschenen, twee titels die zeker interessant kunnen zijn.

Buiten dat zien we nog een hoop andere games uitkomen en ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het natuurlijk niet. Hieronder alle details van de update van deze week op een rijtje.

Games

Demo’s

Downloadbare content

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4)

Farming Simulator 19 (PS4)

Desperados III (PS4)

Disintegration (PS4)

Dead by Daylight (PS4)

Rock Band (PS4)

Train Sim World (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)