

Dontnod Entertainment werkt al een lange tijd aan de game Twin Mirror die als episodische game zou verschijnen. Dat idee is nu geschrapt, want Twin Mirror zal nu als één complete game uitkomen. De reden voor deze verandering werd niet gegeven door de ontwikkelaar, maar mogelijk heeft het te maken met de lange tijd tussen de episodes van Life is Strange 2, waar wat kritiek/feedback op kwam.

Twin Mirror zal later dit jaar verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Hieronder kun je een nieuwe trailer bekijken en ook heeft Dontnod een omschrijving van de game vrijgegeven, zodat je een beter beeld van het geheel krijgt.

Sam Higgs was done with Basswood, West Virginia, but it seems it wasn’t done with him. When the former investigative journalist returns to his hometown to say a final farewell to his best friend, it soon becomes clear that there are more chapters to be written in his troubled history.

Forced to confront his past, Sam finds himself torn between reconnecting with his loved ones and using his unique intellectual abilities to uncover the town’s dark secrets. But how do you know who to trust when you’re not even sure you can trust yourself?

As his investigation progresses, Sam will uncover a web of intrigue that winds through Basswood’s evocative locations and draws in its colorful residents. The same deductive reasoning and memory visualization skills that made Sam such an accomplished investigative journalist can help him untangle this mystery and unlock the truth buried deep within his unique mind.

Every decision, every interaction, every discovery will influence the direction of Sam’s investigation and ultimately determine how much of himself he’s willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers – Each player will live a truly unique experience tailored by their very own decisions.