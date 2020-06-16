

Vorige week kon je hier op PSX-Sense al het een en ander lezen over title update 10 voor Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Die update is vandaag uitgerold en komt met een gigantische lijst aan patch notes, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet.

Met deze update wordt het nieuwe seizoen aan de game toegevoegd dat op 23 juni van start zal gaan en drie maanden duurt. Dit seizoen staat in het teken van ‘Keener’s Legacy’, waarbij je jacht moet maken op vijf nieuwe rogue Agents die het plan van Keener – uit Warlords of New York – ten uitvoer willen brengen.

Ook voegt deze update nieuwe wapens, gear en andere items toe en zoals al aangegeven, pakt het enorm veel issues en bugs aan. Kortom, zorg dat je de update binnenhaalt voor een nog betere ervaring met de game.

New Season – Keener’s Legacy

A new season is almost upon us! Starting on June 23rd, Keener’s Legacy offers 12 weeks of in-game activities and unique rewards. Season 2 brings a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as an Apparel Event.

New Manhunt tasking you to take on 5 rogue agents over a 12-week period starting June 23 rd . Bring down all five to unlock the new Healing Trap skill variant.

. Bring down all five to unlock the new Healing Trap skill variant. New Global Event Hollywood

New Apparel Event Phoenix Down

New Leagues Termite, Luna, Huntsman and Titan.

New Rewards 2 new Exotics 1 new Gear Set 2 new Named Weapons 2 new Named Gear 1 new Brand Set

Participating in the activities above will earn players Season experience contributing to their Season level.

Playing Conflict will contribute XP by gaining Conflict Levels beyond 30.

Playing in the Dark Zone will contribute XP by gaining DZ Levels beyond 30.

New Raid – Operation Iron Horse

The True Sons have taken over a Foundry to develop new weapons and threaten to destroy everything the Division has worked for.

New bosses, puzzles and rewards!

Level 40 version available on June 30th, followed the next week by the level 30 version.

Discovery mode will become available at a later date.

Unique Rewards 2 new Exotics 2 new Gear Sets New cosmetic rewards

Further details will become available closer to the raid’s release in late June.

New Exotics

SRS Sniper Rifle: Mantis

Your scoped view displays additional information about enemies not targeting you

Your scoped view highlights enemy weakpoints

Headshot and weak point damage against enemies not targeting you amplified by 50%

Headshot kills reset the cooldown of the Decoy skill. This bonus will wait until the Decoy goes on cooldown if currently active

Mask: Vile

Status effects also apply a damage over time debuff for 10s

Total damage dealt is equal to 50% of your concussion grenade damage and increased by your status effect attributes

Double Barrel Rifle: The Ravenous (Operation Iron Horse)

On trigger-pull, fire both barrels at once

When fired from the right shoulder, hits add offensive primers, and defensive primers when fired from the left shoulder

Hits from one shoulder will detonate all of the opposite shoulder’s primers when present

When detonated or affected enemy is killed, each offensive primer deals 100% weapon damage, while each defensive primer grants +4% bonus armor and +10% amplified damage to armor plates for 5s

Primer effectiveness is doubled at 10 stacks

Magnum Pistol: Regulus (Operation Iron Horse)

Headshot kills create a 5m explosion, dealing 400% weapon damage and applying bleed to all enemies hit.

High accuracy and base damage

New Gear Sets

Eclipse Protocol (Season 2)

Core: Skill Tier (Yellow)

2: +15% Status Effects

3: +15% Skill Haste and +30% Hazard Protection

4: “Indirect Transmission” Your status effects now spread on kill to all enemies within 15m and refresh 50% of the duration.

Chest talent: “Proliferation” Increases Indirect Transmission range from 15m to 20m and refresh percentage from 50% to 75%

Backpack talent: “Symptom Aggravator” Amplifies all damage you deal to status affected targets by 15%

Foundry Bulwark (Operation Iron Horse)

Core: Armor (Blue)

2: +10% Armor

3: +3% Armor Regeneration

4: “Makeshift Repairs” Whenever you or your shield take damage, 20% of that amount is repaired to both over 15s

Chest talent: “Process Refinery” Increases Makeshift Repairs from 20% to 30% over 15s

Backpack talent: “Improved Materials” Increases Makeshift Repairs speed from 15s to 10s

Future Initiative (Operation Iron Horse)

Core: Skill Tier (Yellow)

2: +30% Repair Skills

3: +30% Skill Duration and +15% Skill Haste

4: “Ground Control” Increases you and your allies’ total weapon and skill damage by 15% when at full armor

When you repair an ally, you and all allies within 5m of you are also repaired for 60% of that amount

Chest talent: “Tactical Superiority” Increases Ground Control damage bonus from +15% to +25%

Backpack talent: “Advanced Combat Tactics” Increases Ground Control proximity repair from 60% to 120%

New Gear Brand

Walker, Harris & Co.

Core: Weapon Damage (Red)

1: +5.0% Weapon Damage

2: +5.0% Damage to Armor

3: +5.0% Damage to Health

New Named Weapons

Mechanical Animal (SIG 556) with Future Perfection Weapon kills grant +1 skill tier for 19s. Stacks up to 3 times. Weapon kills at skill tier 6 grant overcharge for 15s. Overcharge Cooldown: 90s

Harmony (Resolute MK47) with Perfectly In Sync Hitting an enemy grants +20% skill damage for 5s. Using a skill or damaging an enemy with a skill grants +20% weapon damage for 5s. Damage increases are doubled while both buffs are active at the same time.



New Named Gear

Matador (Walker, Harris & Co. backpack) with Perfect Adrenaline Rush When you are within 10m of an enemy, gain 23% bonus armor for 5s. Stacks up to 3 times. Cooldown: 5s Chainkiller (Walker, Harris & Co. chest) with Perfect Headhunter. After killing an enemy with a headshot, your next weapon hit within 30s deals 150% of that killing blow’s damage in addition to it. Damage is capped to 800% of your weapon damage. This is raised to 1250% if your headshot damage is greater than 150%.



New Skill Variant

Repair Trap The Repair Trap deploys a line of small devices capable of repairing friendlies in their proximity. Note: The Repair Trap will not be available in-game until the Seasonal prime target unlocks in August.



New Talents

Weapon Talent: Future Perfect

Weapon kills grant +1 skill tier for 15s. Stacks up to 3 times.

Weapon kills at skill tier 6 grant overcharge for 15s.

Overcharge Cooldown: 90s

Weapon Talent: In Sync

Hitting an enemy grants +15% skill damage for 5s.

Using a skill or damaging an enemy with a skill grants +15% weapon damage for 5s.

Damage increases are doubled while both buffs are active at the same time.

Backpack Talent: Adrenaline Rush

When you are within 10m of an enemy, gain 20% bonus armor for 5s. Stacks up to 3 times.

Cooldown: 5s

Chest Talent: Headhunter

After killing an enemy with a headshot, your next weapon hit within 30s deals 125% of that killing blow’s damage in addition to it.

Damage is capped to 800% of your weapon damage. This is raised to 1250% if your headshot damage is greater than 150%.

Gameplay Changes

Missions

Reduced how many elites will spawn in the following mission: Manning National Zoo Coney Island Ballpark Coney Island Amusement Park Camp White Oak Space Administration HQ Federal Emergency Bunker Wall Street Liberty Island Pathway Park Stranded Tanker The Tombs



Loot

General Added all new season 2 weapons/gear to general loot pools

Item Power Updated item power distribution to have a better spread between minimum and maximum for all difficulties Increased minimum rolled item power for Field Proficiency/DZ caches, Clan caches and Season caches.

Difficulty Scaling Regular loot from loot containers in Missions now scale with mission difficulty Targeted loot from loot containers in Missions now scales with mission difficulty Loot containers part of living world activities now scale with global difficulty

Targeted loot Increased targeted loot drop chances for all mission and Control Point difficulties Added new season 2 brand to targeted loot rotation Warlords of New York brands can now also show up as targeted loot in DC, including Dark Zones

Named Items Increased named item drop chance in regular Dark Zone loot Increased named item drop chance in targeted loot everywhere

Exotics Added Warlords of New York/Season 1 Exotics (excluding The Bighorn) to targeted loot Added Warlords of New York/Season 1 Exotics (excluding The Bighorn) to general Exotic loot pools (Heroic/Legendary/Raid/Exotic Cache) Coyote’s Mask drop from Coyote no longer has a minimum season level requirement

Control Points Removed regular weapon/gear loot containers not scaling with difficulty from Control Points Increased the amount of scaling loot from the big Control Point reward container

Legendary Increased NPC loot drop chance for Veterans and Elites on Legendary difficulty



Crafting

Crafting will now guarantee a higher minimum item power, resulting in higher overall stat rolls. An increased maximum item power also allows for better crafted items than before. The added weighting between the minimum and maximum power results in a more balanced average outcome for crafted and reconfigured items

Removed final World Tier 5 crafting bench upgrade, as its power increase is now redundant

Vendors

Added Named Items to both Open World and Dark Zone vendors

Increased prices for Named Items

Increased item power for all vendors

Vendors no longer sell Superior quality items at maximum level

SHD Levels

Added Field Proficiency cache to SHD level-up after reaching the maximum season level

Increased crafting material rewards for spending SHD level points in the Scavenging category

Conflict

Added Season/SHD experience gain on Conflict level-up

Rogue Agent Encounters

Every Rogue Agent killed will now drop loot

Rogue Agent encounters no longer occur during time trials

Control Point Officers

Players revived by a Control Point Officer will now have 80% of their armor restored (Previously 0%)

Reduced the likelihood of Control Point Officers being downed in combat

Bounties

Bounties acquired by speaking to characters in the open world will always be set to the difficulty at time of acquisition or higher.

This affects the Snitch and civilians rescued during the Public Execution or Rescue Living World Activities.

Scheduled bounties, such as daily and clan bounties, are unaffected.

Developer comment: Bounties acquired in the open world should always provide challenge and loot appropriate to the world they were acquired in. Upping your global difficulty now has the added benefit of improving all bounties you acquire within it.

Projects

New Season Pass Holder Project Slot. Season Pass holders now have access to an exclusive daily mission which provides a large bonus to XP.

Weekly SHD Requisition Project Slot Endgame players at World Tier 5 and Level 40 now have a weekly supplies donation project which rewards them with an exotic cache.

(For World Tier 5 players, this replaces the previous daily SHD Requisition project.)

Legendary Mission Project After TU10, completing any legendary mission will grant you the Weekly Legendary Mission project slot. Completing the designated legendary mission will reward you with an exotic cache.



Developer comment: With the addition of “re-rolls” to exotics available through crafting, we created the new Weekly projects to provide a reliable supply of exotic components or exotic items.

RPG Balance

Incoming Repairs

Incoming Repairs no longer increases the amount of armor repaired by armor kits, talents or gear set effects.

Weapon Handling

1% Weapon Handling now gives 1% Weapon Accuracy, Stability, Reload Speed, and Swap Speed, up from 0.25%.

Reduced the maximum amount of Weapon Handling rolled on gear by 6%, to a maximum of 8% at level 40.

Developer comment: In the current meta, Weapon Handling on gear is considered a dead stat with no significant benefit. In TU10, equipping a piece of gear with +8% Weapon Handling will now give you:

+8% Accuracy

+8% Stability

+8% Swap Speed

+8% Reload Speed

Talent Changes:

Leadership: Bonus Armor increased to 15% from 12%

Spike: Skill Damage Duration increased to 15s from 8s

Reformation: Skill Repair Duration increased to 15s from 8s

Creeping Death: No Longer goes on cooldown if there are no valid nearby enemies to apply a status effect to. Status effects applied now properly copy the source status effect’s damage and duration.

PvP

Global Damage Modifiers Reduced all PvP weapon damage by -20%

Additional Damage Modifiers Increased MMR PvP weapon damage by 12.5% Reduced Assault Rifle PvP weapon damage by -15% Reduced Shotgun PvP damage by -12.5% Reduced SMG PvP damage by -10% Reduced Pistol PvP damage by -10% Reduced Rifle PvP damage by -5%



Developer comment: With TU10, there have been significant buffs made to the base damage of assault rifles, SMGs, and shotguns in particular. In order to prevent those weapons from becoming overly powerful in PvP, we’ve had to lower their PvP damage modifiers to compensate.

Note: Assault rifles are still tuned to be 10% stronger than normal in PvP in order to compensate for their innate Damage to Health bonus being less useful against other players when compared to other weapon archetypes.

Specific Damage Modifiers Increased Double Barrel Shotgun PvP damage by 16.6% Reduced Pestilence PvP damage by -10% Reduced Classic M1A damage by -5%

Exotic Modifiers Merciless/Ruthless: “Binary Trigger” amplified weapon damage and explosion damage reduced by -50% in PvP Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster: “Quick Draw” damage bonus gained per stack in PvP lowered from +2% to +1% Stacks gained per second in PvP now match the PvE value (0.5s to 0.3s) Imperial Dynasty: No longer automatically applies burn status effect to the nearest enemy in range. Now requires maintaining range and LOS (line-of-sight) for 3 seconds between the holster bearer and nearest enemy before applying the burn status effect. Added visual UI feedback to reveal the radius of effect in PvP and an indicator for LOS between the holster bearer and nearest enemy.



Developer comment: This should help address the lack of contextual feedback in PvP, and add a much needed window of opportunity for counterplay, or potential to avoid the incoming effect entirely.

Pestilence Plague of the Outcast damage-over-time effect no longer triggers True Patriot’s white debuff armor repair effect. (PvP and PvE)



Developer comment: While we like to embrace emergent or unintended mechanics when the end result is unique and fun gameplay, True Patriot’s white debuff explicitly states it requires shooting the debuffed target in order to receive the armor repair effect. Pestilence’s DoT managed to bypass this restriction, making it and True Patriot (especially when combined with Incoming Repairs) scale to disproportionate levels of power when used together.

Gear Set Modifiers Negotiator’s Dilemma Reduced the range at which marked targets can damage each other when critically hit to 15m (PvP only). Added visual UI feedback when in range of another marked target.

Talent Modifiers Efficient: Reduced specialization armor kit bonus from 100% to 50% Versatile: Reduced the amplified weapon damage bonus for SMGs and shotguns from 35% to 25% Vanguard: Reduced the duration of shield invulnerability from 5s to 2s Note: UI will still show the old duration, but will be fixed in a later update. Specialization Modifiers Firewall Extracellular Matrix Mesh armor kit regen strength reduced by -50%, from 200% to 150%

Skill Modifiers Pulse now correctly reveals and highlights all players in the DZ, not just hostiles/rogues Increased Striker Drone damage by 30% Increased Assault Turret damage by 55% Reduced Firestarter Chem Launcher PvP damage by -20% Reduced Bleed damage from Stinger Hive, Mortar Turret and Explosive Seeker Mine by 75% Increased Stinger Hive damage by 20%, scaling up to 55% at skill tier 6



Developer commentary: We want dedicated skill builds to have multiple, powerful defensive tools for area denial/control. However, the strength of bleed effects meant being hit by just 1 stinger drone, mortar, or seeker mine was nearly a death sentence for most builds. The stinger hive should now better punish players who remain within its area of effect, rather than needing to rely entirely on the excessive damage of a single bleed DoT, while allowing the hive’s drone damage to scale higher for dedicated skill builds.

Weapon Balance

Assault Rifles

AK-M – 15.8% damage increase

F2000 – 14.3% damage increase

Military AK-M – 13.2% damage increase

Black Market AK-M – 13.2% damage increase

FAL – 12.0% damage increase

FAL SA-58 – 12.0% damage increase

FAL SA-58 Para – 12.0% damage increase

SOCOM Mk 16 – 11.4% damage increase

Tactical Mk 16 – 11.4% damage increase

Mk 16 – 11.4% damage increase

AUG A3-CQC – 11.2% damage increase

Honey Badger – 10.9% damage increase

FAMAS 2010 – 10.6% damage increase

ACR – 9.7% damage increase

ACR-E – 9.7% damage increase

Military G36 – 9.5% damage increase

G36 C – 9.5% damage increase

G36 Enhanced – 9.5% damage increase

Carbine 7 – 8.7 % damage increase

Military P416 – 7.4% damage increase

Custom P416 G3 – 7.4% damage increase

Police M4 – 6.8% damage increase

CTAR 21 – 8.6% damage increase

LMG

Classic M60 – 12.5% damage increase

Classic RPK-74 – 12.4% damage increase

Military RPK-74 M – 12.4% damage increase

Black Market RPK-74 E – 12.4% damage increase

Military M60 E4 – 9.2% damage increase

Black Market M60 E6 – 9.2% damage increase

Military L86 LSW – 8.5% damage increase

Custom L86 A2 – 8.5% damage increase

IWI NEGEV – 2.6% damage increase

Stoner LMG – 2.0% damage increase

M249 B – No changes

Tactical M249 Para – No changes

Military MK46 – No changes

MG5 – No changes

Infantry MG5 – 3.2% damage decrease

MMR

Model 700 – 14.9% damage increase

Hunting M44 – 13.5% damage increase

Classic M44 Carbine – 12.5% damage increase

G28 – 11.4% damage increase

SOCOM Mk20 SSR – 9.3% damage increase

SR-1 – 8.6% damage increase

Custom M44 – 8.1% damage increase

M700 Tactical – 8.1% damage increase

M700 Carbon – 8.1% damage increase

Covert SRS – 6.0% damage increase

SRS A1 – 6.0% damage increase

Surplus SVD – 2.9% damage decrease

Paratrooper SVD – 2.9% damage decrease

Rifles

UIC15 MOD – 21.6% damage increase

1886 – 21.3% damage increase

LVOA-C – 12.1% damage increase

M1A CQB – 10.7% damage increase

Lightweight M4 – 10.5% damage increase

G 716 CQB – 8.7% damage increase

SIG 716 – 6.7% damage increase

ACR SS – 3.7% damage increase

SOCOM M1A – No changes

M16A2 – No changes

USC .45 ACP – 2.8% damage decrease

Urban MDR – 5.5% damage decrease

Military Mk17 – 11.8% damage decrease

Police Mk17 – 11.8% damage decrease

Classic M1A – 12.6% damage decrease

SMG

Tommy Gun – 38.8% damage increase

PP-19 – 29.6% damage increase

Enhanced PP-19 – 29.6% damage increase

MP7 – 27.5% damage increase

MPX – 17.7% damage increase

M1928 – 20.0% damage increase

P90 – 15.6% damage increase

Converted SMG-9 – 15.8% damage increase

Black Market T821 – 15.4% damage increase

Police T821 – 15.4% damage increase

Vector SBR .45 ACP – 14.7% damage increase

CMMG Banshee – 12.5% damage increase

Police UMP-45 – 12.0% damage increase

Tactical UMP-45 – 12.0% damage increase

AUG A3 Para XS – 11.8% damage increase

Enhanced AUG A3P – 11.8 % damage increase

Tactical AUG A3P – 11.8% damage increase

Converted SMG-9 A2 – 11.6% damage increase

MP5A2 – 10.0% damage increase

MP5-N – 10.0% damage increase

MP5 ST – 10.0% damage increase

Tactical Vector SBR 9mm – 5.9% damage increase

Shotguns

M870 Express – 23.3% damage increase

Military M870 – 23.3% damage increase

Custom M870 MCS – 23.3% damage increase

Super 90 – 23.2% damage increase

Marine Super 90 – 23.2% damage increase

Tactical Super 90 SBS – 23.2% damage increase

SASG-12 – 21.3% damage increase

Tactical SASG-12 K – 21.3% damage increase

Black Market SASG-12 S – 21.3% damage increase

SPAS-12 – 18.6% damage increase

KSG Shotgun – 9.0% damage increase

Sidearms

Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun – Optimal Range reduced to 8m from 11m

586 Magnum – 68.8% damage increase

Police 686 Magnum – 68.8% damage increase

Maxim 9 – 23.5% damage increase

D50 – 17.5% damage increase

First Wave PF45 – 13.5% damage increase

Custom PF45 – 9.7% damage increase

Military M9 – 8.7% damage increase

93R – 7.7% damage increase

Snubnosed Diceros – 6.5% damage increase

Officer’s M9 A1 – 6.3% damage increase

Diceros – 5.9% damage increase

M45A1 – 9.5% damage decrease

Tactical M1911 – 9.5% damage decrease

M1911 – 7.3% damage decrease

Exotics Changes

Developer comment: Along with the buffs to weapon damage, TU10’s significant buff to weapon handling meant some exotic weapon mods no longer made sense or resulted in over tuned performance that no longer fit with the original design. We also took this opportunity to make improvements to underperforming exotic

The Bighorn

Damage increased by +11.2%

Increased optimal range from 27m to 40m

Optics mod bonus increased from +0% to +30% Headshot Damage

Magazine mod bonus changed from +7% Headshot Damage to +10% Reload Speed

Added functionality that provides additional headshot damage, full talent is now: When scoped, switches to semi-automatic fire mode, dealing 450% weapon damage with each shot. (New) Headshots grant +2% headshot damage. Stacks up to 50 times. Resets to 0 at full stacks.



Eagle Bearer

Damage increased by +7.8%

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Stability to +10% Weapon Handling

Chameleon

Damage increased by +32.8%

Optics mod bonus changed from +15% Accuracy to +15% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +20% Accuracy

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Critical Hit Chance to +10% Stability

Optimal range increased by 33.3%, from 15m to 20m

Long range effectiveness increased by 19%, from 42m to 50m

Added functionality that retains your current buffs to the next combat encounter when combat ends, full talent is now: Hitting 30 headshots grant +20% critical hit chance and +50% critical hit damage for 45s. Hitting 75 body-shots grant +90% weapon damage for 45s. Hitting 30 leg-shots grant +150% reload speed for 45s. (New) Buffs refresh when out of combat.



Bullet King

Damage increased by +2.6%

Nemesis

Damage increased by +11.1%

Optics mod bonus increased from +35% to +45% Headshot Damage

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +15% to +5% Weapon Handling

Liberty

Optics mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Headshot Damage

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +15% Stability to +5% Critical Hit Chance

Magazine mod bonus changed from +15% Reload Speed to +15% Weapon Handling

Added functionality to provide extra damage if you’re trying to keep stacks, full talent is now: (New) Hits grant +2% weapon damage. Stacks up to 30. Headshots consume all stacks, repairing your shield for 3% per stack.

No longer highlights enemy weakpoints when aiming.

Merciless/Ruthless

Damage increased by +12.5%

Muzzle mod bonus reduced from +20% to +10% Stability

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +20% to +10% Weapon Handling

Magazine mod bonus reduced from +15% to +10% Reload Speed

Added functionality to provide extra non-explosive damage as well, full talent is now: This weapon fires on trigger pull and release. If both bullets hit the same enemy, gain a stack. (New) At 7 stacks, shooting an enemy deals 500% amplified damage and creates a 7m explosion dealing 500% weapon damage, consuming the stacks.



Developer Comment: Merciless was previously balanced for its very unwieldy handling and compensated with very high burst damage. With access to much higher accuracy and stability, Binary Trigger’s explosion strength has been toned down.

Diamondback

Damage increased by +7.7%

Text updated to clarify a new target isn’t marked until after the 5s buff.

Lullaby/Sweet Dreams

Damage increased by +11.0%

Lady Death

Damage increased by +18.9%

Optics mod bonus increased from +5% to +10% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Critical Hit Damage

Underbarrel mod changed from +5% Critical Hit Damage to +500% Melee Damage

Breathe Free: Lowered the amount of maximum stacks from 40 to 32, and increased the damage amplification per stack from 60% to 75%

The Chatterbox

Damage increased by +16.7%

Optics mod bonus increased from +5% to +15% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +10% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Critical Hit Damage

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +15% to +10% Weapon Handling

Magazine mod bonus changed from +10% Reload Speed to +10 Rounds

Magazine base capacity reduced from 60 to 50

Pestilence

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +10% Stability to +10% Accuracy

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Weapon Handling to +10% Stability

NinjaBike Messenger Kneepads

Added functionality to add bonus armor, full talent is now: (New) Performing a cover to cover or vaulting reloads your drawn weapon and grants +25% bonus armor for 5s.



Dodge City Gunslinger Holster

Added functionality that makes your hit do headshot damage, full talent is now: While your pistol is holstered, gain a stacking buff every 0.3s, up to 100. When you swap to it, your first shot consumes the buff and deals +10% damage per stack. (New) This deals headshot damage to anywhere you hit.



BTSU Datagloves

Changed functionality to no longer grant group/raid-wide overcharge unless you are skill tier 6

Added functionality to provide hive skill haste, full talent is now: (New) Grants +15% Hive skill haste per skill tier. (Changed) Detonating a hive refreshes your skill cooldowns and grants overcharge for 15s.If at Skill Tier 6, this effect also applies to all allies. Allies receiving this effect are unable to benefit from it again for 120s.



Sawyer’s Kneeguards

Added functionality to continue to provide damage bonus move for a short duration, full talent is now: Cannot be staggered by explosions. Increases total weapon damage by 3% each second you are not moving. Stacks up to 10 until you start moving. (New) All stacks lost 10s after moving.



Gear Set Changes

Hard Wired

Feedback Loop no longer fully refreshes the cooldown of a skill, but instead reduces it by up to 30s

Ongoing Directive

Main Talent Hollow-Point Ammo is no longer dropped on kill, and instead automatically added to your active weapon when killing status afflicted enemies Backpack Talent (New)

“Trauma Specialist” Increases the duration of your bleed status effects by 50% and all bleed damage done by 100% Increased 3-piece Reload Speed bonus from +20% to +30%



Tip of the Spear

Main Talent (PVE) Aggressive Recon’s weapon damage buff is now gained when dealing specialization weapon damage, instead of on specialization weapon kill

Main Talent (PVP) Aggressive Recon’s weapon damage buff is now gained when dealing grenade damage, instead of on grenade kill

Backpack Talent (New) “Signature Moves” Increases specialization weapon damage by 20%, and doubles the amount of specialization ammo generated by Aggressive Recon



Aces and Eights

Main Talent “Poker Face” backpack talent is now a baseline effect: Flip an additional card on headshots

Backpack Talent (New) “Ace in the Sleeve” Amplifies 1 extra shot when revealing your hand 3-piece Headshot Damage bonus is now additive, rather than multiplicative Increased 3-piece Headshot Damage bonus from +20% to +30%



System Corruption

Main Talent Now repairs 20% of your armor in addition to granting 50% bonus armor Increases total weapon damage by 1% per 5% bonus armor gained, up to 20%



Striker’s Battlegear

Main Talent Reduced the number of stacks lost on missed shots from 3 to 2

Backpack Talent No longer reduces number of stacks lost on missed shots (New) Increases total weapon damage gained per stack of Striker’s Gamble from 0.5% to 0.65%.



Negotiators Dilemma

Damage transfers on the initial bullet that marks a new target

Hard Wired

Increased 3-piece Repair Skills bonus from +15% to +30%

Brand Set Changes

Alps Summit Armament

Increased 1-piece Repair Skills bonus from +15% to +20%

Murakami Industries

Increased 2-piece Repair Skills bonus from +15% to +20%

Richter & Kaiser

Increased 3-piece Repair Skills bonus from +15% to +20%

Incoming Repairs brand set bonus increased from +15% to +20%

Providence Defense

Increased 1-piece Headshot Damage bonus from +10% to +15%

Airaldi Holdings

Increased 2-piece Headshot Damage bonus from +10% to +15%

Grupo Sombra S.A

Increased 3-piece Headshot Damage bonus from +10% to +15%

Overlord Armaments

Increased 2-piece Accuracy bonus from +10% to +20%

Douglas & Harding

Increased 2-piece Stability bonus from +10% to +20%

Increased 3-piece Accuracy bonus from +10% to +20%

Fenris Group AB

Increased 2-piece Reload Speed bonus from +10% to +20%

Increased 3-piece Stability bonus from +10% to +20%

Specialization Changes

Gunner specialization’s Emplacement talent Weapon Handling bonus reduced from +15% to +10% Note: The UI will incorrectly say it still adds +15% Weapon Handling. This will be fixed in a future update.



Skill Changes

UI

Stinger Hive, Mortar Turret, and Explosive Seeker Mine now display its Bleed Damage and Duration

Seeker Mine

Cluster Seeker Mine targeting accuracy improved

Developer comment: The Cluster Seeker Mine is not intended to be as accurate as the Explosive variant. Once it is a certain distance from its target it locks the location it is aiming for and continues towards that regardless of where its original target agent has since moved to. This “bullcharge” behavior reflects the mini-mines’ less advanced technology and balances the skill mod’s effectiveness. This said, we have noticed that the Cluster Seeker’s accuracy has been a source of frustration so we’ve shortened the distance until it activates its “bullcharge” and adjusted when it decides to explode. These adjustments should make the Cluster Seeker feel more accurate, but these are measured steps as we do not want the skill to return to its OP TU7-state.

Hive

Stinger Hive base damage reduced -20%

Stinger Hive damage bonus per skill tier increased from +10% to +20%

Developer comment: In order to make investing in skill tiers have a greater impact on the Stinger Hive’s damage, we slightly reduced base drone damage, while doubling the amount of damage gained with each skill tier. These changes will result in a net buff for dedicated skill builds, with a 10% increase in Stinger Hive drone damage at skill tier 6.

Restorer hive gains +5% drone flight speed per skill tier

Developer comment: Increases to the Restorer Hive’s radius had the unfortunate effect of increasing the time it took for repair drones to reach their target the further they were from the hive. Increasing drone flight speed with each skill tier should help offset that somewhat counter-intuitive behavior when taking advantage of the increased area of effect, and make the Restorer Hive a more reliable tool for healers.

Chem Launcher

Riot Foam Chem Launcher ensnare duration bonus per skill tier reduced from +20% to +10%

Reinforcer Chem Launcher: UI has been updated to clarify that the initial heal only affects allies and not the Skill user. The functionality has not changed.

Firefly

Blinder Firefly blind duration bonus per skill tier reduced from +20% to +10%

Blinder Firefly base blind duration reduced from 6s to 5s

Pulse

Banshee Pulse cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

Banshee Pulse base confuse duration reduced from 5s to 4s

Jammer Pulse base disrupt duration reduced from 4s to 3s

Shock Trap

Shock Trap base shock duration reduced from 5s to 3s (PvP duration remains unchanged)

Shock Trap base radius increased from 2m to 2.5m

When the active duration ends, its cooldown is refunded an equal number of seconds that it was active.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Gunslinger talent icon. No longer uses the Gunslinger emote icon

Fixed Empathic Resolve talent to no longer buff’s a skill’s owner when a skill proxy is healed

Fixed Trauma talent to correctly scale with the Status Effects attributes

Fixed Unstoppable Force talent to no longer trigger when your own skills die

Fixed FPS drops related to having Rogue Agents in your proximity

Fixed FPS drops in Invaded Dark Zone during extraction

Fixed FPS drops in Invaded Dark Zone when new group member joins the session

Fixed various FPS drops encountered in main missions.

Fixed crashes experienced by AMD Ryzen 1000 series CPU’s users

Fixed Striker’s Battlegear gear set gaining stacks from shooting group members, dead bodies and friendly NPC’s

Fixed a location in Tidal Basin stronghold where players could get stuck

Fixed a location in Roosevelt Island stronghold where players could get stuck

Fixed an unreachable ammo box in the Roosevelt Island mission

Fixed a bug causing players to be unable to abandon the Liberty Island mission under certain circumstances

Fixed not being able to see chat when in a downed or dead state

Fixed a location in DARPA Research Lab that would not drop loot near the player from enemies in an unreachable area

Fixed a bug allowing players to bypass the Liberty Island boss fight

Fixed multiple occurrences of the respawn button being available despite group wipe when fighting Rogue encounters

Fixed control point UI incorrectly displaying normal difficulty regardless of global difficulty

Fixed not being able to choose difficulty on sub Level 40 characters, if a Level 40 character have Heroic global difficulty active on the account

Fixed the Hard Wired talent resetting the Chem Launcher cooldown when firing the Chem Launcher

Fixed weather effects and grass sometimes present in sewers

Fixed an issue causing the True Sons tank firing animation to desync

Fixed Cleaner engineer weakpoint being targetable by the Firefly despite being destroyed

Fixed players being able to see enemy health bars while blinded.

Fixed missing blueprint name in the reward unlocked UI prompt.

Fixed an issue causing the Airburst Seeker Mine to not explode under certain circumstances

Fixed various occurrences of NPC’s getting stuck

Fixed a location on the Wharf Conflict map that would render players invulnerable

Fixed Tidal Basin stronghold not being on the leaderboards

Fixed a placeholder icon present when the Shock Trap is affected by a debuff

Fixed Negotiators Dilemma marks incorrectly staying active on players after respawning

Fixed inconsistencies in the weekly invaded mission rotation

Fixed players being able to detonate Sticky Bombs when affected by the disruption effect

Fixed friendly control points sometimes showing manhunt symbols when in another players group

Fixed SIG 556 not granting materials when deconstructed

Fixed a T-pose caused by interacting with the in-game store when having the minigun equipped.

Fixed the leaderboard incorrectly showing information from the previously viewed mission

Fixed some UI elements being partially off screen when in the Seasons menu

Fixed the Plague of the Outcasts debuff incorrectly spreading to mechanical NPC’s.

Fixed Reanimated Global Event kills from group members not counting as progression

Fixed Reanimated kills not counting if the reanimated NPC does not shoot after being reanimated

Fixed “Improved Sticky Payload” not increasing stats for several Sticky Bomb variations

Fixed several ladders not being climbable in the open world

Fixed a Grand Washington Hotel progression blocker caused by enemies getting stuck in spawn closets

Fixed Polarity Switch Global Event progress counting in missions with no Global Event modifier active

Fixed inventory UI showing an incorrect number of mods stored

Fixed “Decoy Housing Shell” not increasing health value of the Decoy

Fixed “Trap Charge Improvement” not increasing duration of Repair and Shrapnel Traps

Fixed Polarity Switch Global event modifier not updating if activated after starting a mission

Fixed an issue allowing instant reload of weapons by swapping over to an empty weapon and back

Fixed the Space Administration HQ mission being completable without defeating all enemies.

Fixed incorrect Skill stats shown when having a skill at least at Skill Tier 1 and which is not equipped

Fixed description inconsistencies between the Pulse skill and its skill mods

Fixed description inconsistencies between the Hive skill and its skill mods

Fixed players incorrectly taking armor damage when reviving a teammate with the Shield equipped

Fixed multiple skill mods not increasing the radius of Airburst and Mender Seeker Mine

Fixed multiple skill mods increasing the charge speed of the Jammer Pulse

Fixed the loading screen not updating the progress bar when accepting a group invite on PS4

Fixed Drone skill pathfinding causing it to get stuck under certain circumstances

Fixed the Plague of the Outcasts debuff occasionally not jumping over to another target

Fixed an incorrectly setup spawn closet near the Ivy Tunnel Control Point, causing NPC’s to get stuck

Fixed Striker’s Battlegear not counting shotgun pellets individually for stack gain

Fixed Public Executions spawning too many NPC’s on Challenging difficulty and above

Fixed various locations where players could get stuck in the open world

Fixed a location where the player could fall through the map in the open world

Fixed an issue where targeted loot was not dropping on Story difficulty.

Fixed an issue where Regulus and The Ravenous reconfigure blueprints would not show up at the crafting bench after purchasing them.

Fixed an issue that could cause rubber banding during the Deactivate the Security Alert objective during the NSA Security Alert Classified Assignment.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players to be ineligible to matchmake for the DARPA Research Lab Main Mission after finishing and not exiting The Pentagon Main Mission.

Fixed an issue that caused the Welcome and NDA info screens on the PTS to be too dark.

Fixed some weird stairs.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Rogue Agent to spawn in an unreachable area causing a progression blocker during the Liberty Island Main Mission.

Fixed an issue causing the Banshee Pulse to not correctly adjust the effect duration and effect range/radius values after being modded.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Weakness Exploit debuff to stack several times.

Fixed a progression blocker in the Pentagon mission that occurred after being downed by a rogue agent counter.

Fixed a progression blocker in the District Union Arena caused by killing Warhounds without entering the room.

Fixed Ongoing Directive granting unlimited hollow-point ammo for specialization weapons.

Fixed Merciless not triggering the explosion after granting 7 stacks.

Fixed stack inconsistencies with the Press the Advantage talent of the Striker’s Battlegear gear set.

Fixed the extra Season Pass Project Slot showing as restricted to Season Pass holders.

Fixed delta error occurrences when in the Operation Dark Hours raid.

Fixed an area in the Liberty Island mission where NPC’s would get stuck.

Fixed the “Mad Bomber” talent losing functionality after the player respawns in Conflict.

Fixed the Cluster Seeker Mine detonating at the NPC’s location when it was deployed.

Fixed Signature Move’s Tip of the Spear talent not doubling signature weapon ammo for Demolitionists.

Fixed NinjaBike Messenger’s Parkour talent not granting bonus armor.

Fixed Bighorn’s headshots granting headshot damage stacks not working.

Fixed UI inconsistencies in the Global Event reward menu.

Fixed BTSU Datagloves Transference Overclock talent not granting skill haste for the Hive.

Fixed Future Iniative’s Tactical Superiority talent not amplifying bonus damage correctly.

Fixed System Corruption’s Hackstep Protocol talent not applying the 20% repair correctly.

Fixed incorrect description of the BTSU Datagloves.

Fixed incorrect description of the Negotiators Dilemma’s Hostile Negotiations talent.

Fixed incorrect description of the Chameleon’s Adaptive Instincts talent.

Fixed Blinder Firefly no longer accidentally destroying itself when thrown from behind low cover

Fixed Sticky Bomb Launcher projectile no longer get stuck and blow up in your face when quick-deployed from behind low cover

Fixed Chameleon Exotic Assault Rifle no longer gaining multiple body shot stacks for each marked target while wearing Negotiator’s Dilemma set.

Fixed Named NPC’s in Legendary missions incorrectly being invulnerable to status effects.

Fixed PC players being unable to use and see the chat when in a downed or dead state.

Fixed “Mark as Junk” resetting on Rifles and MMR’s after a game restart.

Fixed Sawyer’s Kneepads not providing stagger immunity during the mortar section of the Capitol mission.

Fixed the HP of fuel tanks in ViewPoint Museum to scale better with group scaling.

Fixed missing XP reward when completing a replay of the the Season 1 Prime Target mission at Tidal Basin

Fixed Field Proficiency caches incorrectly being rewarded below Season Level 100

Fixed an issue where faction containers scaled with difficulty below the intended level

Fixed an issue that caused boosted Level 30 to not be able to Fast Travel to Coney Island and The Pentagon. This issue is still present for Kenly College.

Fixed issue where shooting range DPS meter would count time incorrectly resulting in incorrect DPS numbers being displayed. This will result in lower but much more accurate DPS numbers being displayed. How the DPS counter works: As soon as you shoot a target we start counting the time that has elapsed. In the first second we show total Damage, once more than one second has passed we show total damage divided by time. When a target dies the timer is paused until you shoot the new target. At this point we continue adding to the values we already had. When you press the reset button we clear the total damage and time. Normal targets are best to test burst damage, while the invulnerable targets allow you to test sustained damage (including reload time).



Known Issues