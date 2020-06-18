

Tijdens de EA Play Live show heeft Respawn Entertainment Lost Treasures aangekondigd, wat een nieuw evenement is in het vijfde seizoen. Dit evenement gaat op dinsdag 23 juni van start en komt met een nieuwe feature: mobile respawn beacons, de terugkeer van de Armed and Dangerous LTM en een collections event dat draait om Crypto.

Find what you’re searching for in the Lost Treasures Collection Event. In the new “Armed and Dangerous Evolved” LTM it’s snipers, shotguns & Evo Armor only, with no Respawn Beacons. Instead, you’ll be able to revive your fallen teammates with a new item: the Mobile Respawn Beacon. You’ll start each match with one in your inventory, so choose wisely when and where to deploy it. Complete challenges and visit the store to unlock up to 24 exclusive items. Journey to the new Crypto Town Takeover to take advantage of the all-seeing Holographic World Map. Complete the collection to call yourself a champ and unlock the new Mirage Heirloom. Happy hunting, Legends!