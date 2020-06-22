EA geeft de laatste tijd steeds meer informatie over hun nieuwe game Star Wars: Squadrons vrij en het lijkt erop dat we hier met een ietwat atypische EA-game te maken hebben. Het prijskaartje, slechts €40, was inmiddels al bekend en ook het feit dat de game zowel een singleplayer- als een multiplayer modus zou krijgen, wisten we al. Wat we nog niet wisten is dat, in tegenstelling tot eerdere EA-titels, Star Wars: Squadrons al vanaf de release een volledig pakket zal bieden.

Wat wil dit nu precies zeggen? Wel, concreet zal de game allereerst niet gelanceerd worden als een live-service game, waarbij je door de tijd heen nieuwe content krijgt. Daarbovenop heeft geen enkele modus toegang tot enige vorm van microtransacties, zij het cosmetisch of functioneel. Ian Frazier van Motive Studios verwoordt het als volgt in een interview met Game Informer:

“Our mindset has been very old school. We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience. Like ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it. This isn’t something we are building around a live-service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right. That’s not to say we will never add anything, I guess we could, but it’s not presented as a live service.”

Daarnaast werden nog verschillende andere zaken over de game verteld, die in onderstaand overzicht worden weergegeven, met dank aan Reddit gebruiker ScorchRaserik.

Will VR/Joysticks/HOTAS be supported?

It will! Virtual Reality (VR), joysticks, and hand on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) control will all be supported for Star Wars: Squadrons. VR will be available for PS4 and PC, and players will be able to play the entirety of the game within VR.

More information about supported flight sticks will be given closer to release, as well as information about compatibility with consoles.

Will there be an option to play in third person?

No, ship combat will be entirely in first person.

What ships will be available in the game?

There will be four ships for each side. A fighter, an interceptor, a support, and a bomber

The New Republic faction fills these roles with the X-Wing, A-Wing, U-Wing, and Y-Wing

The Empire faction fills these roles with the TIE Fighter, TIE Interceptor, TIE Reaper, and TIE Bomber

How many maps will there be?

The game will launch with 6 maps. Yavin Prime, Esseles, Nadiri Dockyards, Sissubo, Galitan, and Zavian Abyss.

Will there be any microtransactions?

No, all progression and customization options will be earned through gameplay alone.

Will I be able to customize my ship/pilot?

Yes, your pilot will be cosmetically customizable, and your ship can be upgraded both cosmetically and through over 50 ship components that alter how your ships fly, fight, and survive. These customization options can be earned through gameplay.

What multiplayer modes are there?

There will be two modes. A simple 5v5 Dogfight mode, and a more complicated multi-staged Fleet Battles mode.

Is there singleplayer/offline?

There is a singleplayer campaign, and you will be able to play solo or in a group of up to 5 players against other players or against bots. You will be able to play fleet battles solo against bots 100% offline

What will the campaign be like?

From the official press release:

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.