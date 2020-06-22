Enkele maanden geleden werd de nieuwste VR-game van de Zweedse ontwikkelaar Resolution Games aangekondigd: Blaston, een futuristische game waarin duels worden uitgevochten tussen telkens twee spelers. De teaser die toen werd gelost, toonde ons niet bijster veel van de game zelf, maar daar komt nu verandering in.

Een nieuwe trailer laat ons namelijk kennismaken met het toch wel unieke vechtsysteem dat Blaston hanteert. Twee spelers staan oog in oog met elkaar en vuren voortdurend projectielen op elkaar af. Jij moet je personage zo zien te positioneren dat je niet geraakt wordt door de projectielen van je tegenstander, maar tegelijk moet jij ook hem zien te raken. De kogels komen dan misschien in slowmotion op je af, toch moet je vliegensvlug zien te reageren en moet je telkens in beweging blijven om uiteindelijk de overwinning te claimen.

Een precieze releasedatum is momenteel nog niet bekend, maar in de tussentijd kan je hieronder de nieuwe trailer bekijken, alsook eens lezen hoe Mathieu Castelli van Resolution Games deze titel omschrijft.

“This game is really like no other VR title we’ve ever seen. While the bullets may come at you in slow motion, the game moves at a lightning fast pace. The idea for Blaston came from the old west shootouts and morphed into a futuristic dueling game. But in this battle, it’s all about positional awareness of you – your avatar – on a gladiator-like jousting platform just a stone’s throw away from your opponent. This situation completely embodies what VR should be: an escape to a new world where the space around you and your competitor are all that matters. If you’re not focused on the moment in Blaston, analyzing every movement of not only you, but also your opponent — and the projectiles around you — you lose.”