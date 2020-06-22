

In februari maakte New World Interactive bekend dat Insurgency: Sandstorm op 25 augustus zou verschijnen. Die beoogde releasedatum is niet langer haalbaar zo blijkt uit een verklaring van de ontwikkelaar. Men heeft meer tijd nodig, mede omdat dit hun eerste console release is.

Wanneer Insurgency: Sandstorm nu zal verschijnen is niet bekend, maar de extra tijd die de ontwikkelaar nu neemt gebruiken ze ook om de mogelijkheden te onderzoeken omtrent een next-gen versie. Er bestaat dus een kans dat de game later ook naar de PlayStation 5 komt.

“To our fans,

We have important information to share with our community today regarding the status of the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases of Insurgency: Sandstorm. While the development of the console versions has been on a good track, we will be unable to launch the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm on August 25th, 2020.

We know this is very disappointing and frustrating news for those of you who have been waiting for the console release, and we know you have been waiting a long time to hear from us. We aim to make use of the additional time to improve the Day 1 experience of our company’s first-ever console title. This additional time will allow us to deliver a more complete and optimised version of the game, as well as explore the exciting possibilities of a next-gen console release in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

We will keep our community updated as and when we get new information, and a new release date will be communicated via our social media and console newsletter. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this uncertain time and hope our fans and players around the world are staying safe and well.

Thank you,

Keith Warner CEO

Derek Czerkaski Head of Production”