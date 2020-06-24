Respawn Entertainment heeft Apex Legends recent voorzien van een nieuwe update. Update 1.40 is inmiddels beschikbaar en is zo’n 6.7GB groot om te downloaden. Deze update brengt een nieuw tijdelijk evenement met zich mee genaamd Lost Treasures en bevat aardig wat aanpassingen en nieuwe content.

Zoals gebruikelijk kent Lost Treasures weer unieke cosmetische items die je kunt kopen. Naast de nieuwe skins heeft ook Mirage zijn eigen Heirloom gekregen. Wil je die direct hebben, dan moet je flink in de buidel tasten om te verkrijgen. De Armed and Dangerous modus is ook teruggekeerd met een kleine aanpassing. Zo zijn er nu enkel Evo Shields te vinden in plaats van de originele pantsers. Ook bevat deze modus de nieuwe Mobile Respawn Beacons. Deze kan je meedragen en zo teamgenoten terugbrengen op een locatie waar jij wilt.

Verder is de map King’s Canyon exclusief voor twee dagen en zal World’s Edge tijdelijk even verdwenen zijn. Dit heeft te maken met de nieuwe locatie Map’s Room waar een enorme satelliet te vinden is. Spelers kunnen deze activeren en zien tijdelijk vijanden door gebouwen heen in een grote radius.

Naast de extra content zijn er ook diverse Legends aangepakt. De voornaamste aanpassing is voor Lifeline, die nu van een rework voorzien is. Haar D.O.C. drone kan nu zelfstandig spelers terug op de been helpen zodat Lifeline zelf andere acties kan doen. Ook is haar Care Package voorzien van een grotere kans op meer loot.

Voor alle veranderingen kan je hieronder de volledige patch notes bekijken van de Lost Treasures update. Daarnaast kan je hieronder nog de trailer checken die dit event toelicht.

LEGEND UPDATES

Lifeline

Passive Combat Revive now replaces Combat Medic. Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend or revive someone else. This fully replaces Lifeline’s old passive, including Fast Heal

Tactical Lifeline’s Tactical cooldown is now 45 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Ultimate Lifeline’s Care Package now contains more items Care Package will contain 3x more small healing items, when it decides to spawn small healing items Care Package will contain 2x more attachments, when it decides to spawn attachments



Octane

Tactical Upon activation, Stim will remove movement impairing effects. Stim sprinting speed is increased by 10%

Ultimate Players can now double jump in mid-air after using Octane’s Launch Pad Players can change direction easily from the double jump.



Revenant

Tactical Will now cancel: Pathfinder mid-grapple Wraith mid-Phase Walk attempt (before Phase Walk activates) Will now prevent: Mirage cloaked revive Mirage decoy control activation Lifeline combat revive

Ultimate Range removed on Death Totem



Crypto

Tactical Deploying Hack (Crypto’s Drone) now takes 1.5 seconds (from 2.5 seconds)

Ultimate EMP will now disable Wattson’s Pylons.



Loba

Tactical Burglar’s Best Friend will no longer be intercepted by Watton’s Interception Pylon.

Ultimate Black Market Boutique (ultimate) will now only pick up 1 stack of ammo (rather than 1 stack + the amount that was required to fill whatever partial stack you had in your inventory). Ultimate Accelerants now give 20% ult charge (up from 17.5%).



Mirage

Tactical You can now hold the tactical button, and release to auto-control decoys Decoys will now say lines when shot

Passive When cloaked, Mirage’s holo emitters will be visible to players that are less than 5 meters away

Skydive Will now create decoys for the entire squad when skydiving when still diving with your squad.



Gibraltar

Fast Heal granted inside the Dome Shield, slowed down: 25% faster -> 15% faster

Caustic

Enemies can cancel Caustic’s barrel by shooting it before it is fully inflated.

Wattson

The intent of these changes is to create openings where enemies can breach Wattson positions. It is still possible for Wattson players to hold a position with a trophy indefinitely, but that should come at the cost of using Ultimate Accelerants.

Wattson’s Pylons now last for 90 seconds

Wattson can now have up to 3 pylons out at a time

Wattson can stack 2 Ultimate accelerants per inventory slot

Wraith

Increasing Wraith’s tactical cooldown has proven to be ineffective at curbing her exceedingly high win rate and kill rate. These changes are meant to disincentivize Wraith players from using Phase Walk as a “get out of jail free” card, and move it into more of a repositioning and scouting ability.

Phase Walk Phase Walk now takes 1.25 seconds to enable (was 0.4 seconds). During this time, Wraith will receive a 20% move slow This does not affect Phase Walk while placing a Phase Portal While in Phase Walk, Wraith now gets a 30% move speed boost While in Phase Walk, Wraith can now see other players while in the Void. Phase Walk now lasts 4 seconds (from 3 seconds) Phase walk cooldown is now down to 25 (from 35 seconds)

Phase Tunnel Decreased distance for portal placement by 25%.



WEAPONS / LOOT

Ziplines

A cooldown will be applied to re-grabbing Ziplines without touching the ground

The cooldown will increase with each time a player disconnects and re-grabs the zipline

The cooldown will reset when the player touches the ground

HAVOC Rifle

Greatly increased horizontal recoil in the initial shots of a burst

Decreased magazine size from 32 to 28.

Sentinel

Rechamber time 1.75 -> 1.6

Energize duration 90 -> 120

QOL

Teammates can now ping a friendly Caustic Trap.

New health bar for when users are in Revenant’s Shadow form.

Map rotation times are now even between Kings Canyon and World’s Edge

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue with some railing not being climbable.

Fixed an issue with being unable to mute squad before the Legend select.

Removed more exploitable spots against Prowlers in Bloodhound TT

Fixed issues with loot spawning in unreachable places in both Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.

Fixed an issue with players being able to move at walk speed when downed.

Fixed an issue with Prowlers not killing Mirage Decoys in one swipe.

Fixed issues with Ninja controller layout and deathboxes.

Fixed an issue with the “You got a treasure pack” message appearing after each match.

Crypto

Fixed an issue with Crypto’s Drone flying without input if the user started to sprint by use of double tap to sprint option.

Lifeline

Fixed an issue with Lifeline able to drop her care package on a Quest Artifact location, preventing users from picking up the artifact.

Fixed an issue with Lifeline’s Drone getting stuck in the air after collision with an Octane Jump pad.

Loba

Fixed issues with Loba being able to get to out of bounds areas using Burglar’s Best Friend (tactical).

Fixed an issue with Loba’s Burglar’s Best Friend (Tactical) being blocked by invisible collision at the entrance of Firing Range.

Fixed an issue with Loba’s Black Market Boutique (Ultimate) not showing the correct range.

Loba’s Black Market Boutique (Ultimate) now shows correct ammo count for care package weapons.

Fixed an issue with Loba’s tactical not functioning on certain surfaces. You should now be able to recreate the trailer moment!

Loba’s Ult is now refunded if it gets caught between two doors.

Mirage

Fixed an issue with Mirage’s decoy not being able to ping correctly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue with Mirage Decoy’s not being able to crouch walk through certain areas.

Fixed an issue with Mirage Decoys playing the fall animation when the player is falling.

Fixed an issue where Mirage can still control his decoy after being silenced by Revenant.

Octane

Fixed an issue with Octane bounce pads “deleting” other Legends abilities.

Fixed an issue with Octane’s Jump Pads disappearing when other legend’s tactical interacts with it.

Fixed an issue with Octane’s Jump pads falling through the floor on supply ships.

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue with Pathfinder’s Grapple not allowing running if a failed deployed occurred.

Fixed an audio issue with Survey Beacons being too loud when used.

Revenant

Fixed an issue with Revenant’s death totem not being rendered from over 200 meters.

Fixed an issue with Revenant’s audio for his tactical cutting off half way through its playback.

Wraith