Er is weer een nieuwe grootse sale in de PlayStation Store online gegaan en die geeft korting op ruim 200 verschillende games. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 80%. Hieronder hebben we alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet inclusief de nieuwe prijs.

Voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

  • Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99
  • Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – Van €84,99 voor €29,74
  • DayZ – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
  • De Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • GTAV Premium Online Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79
  • Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Megalodon-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €34,19
  • Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €24,59
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
  • LEGO De Hobbit – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €31,99
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Tourist Edition – Van €49,99 voor €37,49
  • MotoGP 20 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99
  • NHL 20 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99
  • NHL 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
  • World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • World War Z – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €13,74
  • Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99
  • Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
  • Train Sim World 2020 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €17,49
  • Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,24
  • Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • CRICKET 19 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Paw Patrol is niets te dol! – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
  • Skyforge: 105.000 Argents – Van €99,99 voor €74,99
  • Skyforge: 11.750 Argents – Van €12,99 voor €10,39
  • Skyforge: 24.000 Argents – Van €24,99 voor €19,99
  • Skyforge: 50.000 Argents – Van €49,99 voor €39,99
  • Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €24,49
  • Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
  • Skyforge: Knight Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
  • Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
  • Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
  • Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
  • Two Point Hospital – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • Creed: Rise to Glory – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
  • Dishonored 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
  • Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99
  • AO International Tennis – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass – Van €35,99 voor €17,99
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • JUMANJI: De videogame – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €20,99
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – Van €99,99 voor €39,99
  • Dishonored The Complete Collection – Van €79,99 voor €23,99
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure! – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • Void Bastards – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (10x) – Van €7,99 voor €5,35
  • RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (3x) – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (50x) – Van €29,99 voor €19,79
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle – Van €79,99 voor €31,99
  • Citadel: Forged with Fire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Surviving Mars – Van €29,99 voor €10,19
  • Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,59
  • Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition – Van €64,99 voor €22,09
  • Dead Cells – Van €24,99 voor €17,49
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Van €49,99 voor €8,99
  • HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • HELLDIVERS: Superaarde Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • Gigantosaurus The Game – Van €39,99 voor €27,99
  • NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM – Van €19,99 voor €5,59
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,79
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Race met Ryan – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
  • Euro Fishing – Van €17,99 voor €4,49
  • Euro Fishing: Castle Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
  • Euro Fishing: Season Pass – Van €35,99 voor €14,39
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
  • Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99
  • Magicka 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
  • Magicka 2: Special Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE – Van €19,99 voor €8,99
  • Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • ASHES CRICKET – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition – Van €99,99 voor €64,99
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99
  • Plants vs. Zombies: De strijd om Neighborville Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
  • TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition – Van €79,99 voor €17,59
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99
  • Nidhogg 2 – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
  • Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition – Van €64,99 voor €38,99
  • KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
  • Drawful 2 – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
  • Raw Data – Van €36,99 voor €12,94
  • PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 – Van €12,99 voor €2,98
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
  • Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
  • Jetpack Joyride – Van €3,59 voor €1,79
  • ONRUSH – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
  • MX Nitro: Unleashed – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
  • Sprint Vector – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Electronauts – Van €20,99 voor €8,39
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
  • GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • CRYSTAR – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • CRYSTAR 4 Panel Comic Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
  • CRYSTAR Holiday Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
  • CRYSTAR Mascot Costume Collection – Van €8,99 voor €3,59
  • CRYSTAR Peddler Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
  • Escape Plan – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Escape Plan-collectie – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • STEINS;GATE ELITE – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
  • SEVEN: ENHANCED EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
  • School Girl/Zombie Hunter – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
  • EA Familiebundel – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
  • Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • Here They Lie – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Bound – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
  • Kholat – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • Malicious Fallen – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • ReadySet Heroes – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • RAD – Van €19,99 voor €6,59
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Seasons after Fall – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
  • Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Compact – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
  • Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
  • Team17 Indie Heroes – Van €37,99 voor €9,49
  • Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
  • Puyo Puyo Champions – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
  • Bound by Flame – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • The Escapists + The Escapists 2 – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Get Even – Van €29,99 voor €5,09
  • Sound Shapes – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Ultieme Sound Shapes-bundel – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
  • Spirit Hunter: NG – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
  • CounterSpy – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • STEINSGATE: My Darling’s Embrace – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
  • Omega Quintet – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • MATTERFALL – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
  • Randal’s Monday – Van €13,99 voor €4,19
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • Gabbuchi – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
  • Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • SYMMETRY – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
  • Spirit Hunter: Death Mark – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • Troll and I – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Alekhine’s Gun – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
  • Penarium Vrijsp. gamecont. – Van €8,99 voor €1,79
  • BIG BASH BOOM – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER – Van €23,99 voor €11,99
  • My Memory of Us – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Flywrench – Van €6,99 voor €1,74
  • Train Sim World: BR Class 31 – Van €13,99 voor €9,09
  • Train Sim World: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher – Van €13,99 voor €11,19
  • Train Sim World: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’ – Van €13,99 voor €9,79
  • Train Sim World: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
  • Train Sim World: East Coastway – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
  • Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum – Van €29,99 voor €23,99
  • Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
  • Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen – Van €29,99 voor €19,49
  • Train Sim World: Ruhr-Sieg Nord – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
  • Train Sim World: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
  • World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,99
  • World War Z – Last Aid Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,89
  • World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,79
  • World War Z – Marseille Episode – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
  • World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19
  • World War Z – The Professionals Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
  • World War Z – War Heroes Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack – Van €5,99 voor €3,59
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.