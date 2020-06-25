Er is weer een nieuwe grootse sale in de PlayStation Store online gegaan en die geeft korting op ruim 200 verschillende games. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 80%. Hieronder hebben we alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet inclusief de nieuwe prijs.
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99
- Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – Van €84,99 voor €29,74
- DayZ – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- De Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- GTAV Premium Online Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79
- Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Megalodon-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €34,19
- Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €24,59
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- LEGO De Hobbit – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €31,99
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Tourist Edition – Van €49,99 voor €37,49
- MotoGP 20 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49
- Farming Simulator 19 – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
- World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- World War Z – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €13,74
- Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49
- Train Sim World 2020 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €17,49
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,24
- Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- CRICKET 19 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Paw Patrol is niets te dol! – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Skyforge: 105.000 Argents – Van €99,99 voor €74,99
- Skyforge: 11.750 Argents – Van €12,99 voor €10,39
- Skyforge: 24.000 Argents – Van €24,99 voor €19,99
- Skyforge: 50.000 Argents – Van €49,99 voor €39,99
- Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €24,49
- Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
- Skyforge: Knight Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
- Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09
- Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
- Two Point Hospital – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Yakuza 3 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
- Dishonored 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99
- AO International Tennis – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass – Van €35,99 voor €17,99
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- JUMANJI: De videogame – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €20,99
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – Van €99,99 voor €39,99
- Dishonored The Complete Collection – Van €79,99 voor €23,99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure! – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- Void Bastards – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (10x) – Van €7,99 voor €5,35
- RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (3x) – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (50x) – Van €29,99 voor €19,79
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle – Van €79,99 voor €31,99
- Citadel: Forged with Fire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Surviving Mars – Van €29,99 voor €10,19
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,59
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition – Van €64,99 voor €22,09
- Dead Cells – Van €24,99 voor €17,49
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Van €49,99 voor €8,99
- HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- HELLDIVERS: Superaarde Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Gigantosaurus The Game – Van €39,99 voor €27,99
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM – Van €19,99 voor €5,59
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,79
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Race met Ryan – Van €39,99 voor €23,99
- Euro Fishing – Van €17,99 voor €4,49
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass – Van €35,99 voor €14,39
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99
- Magicka 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Magicka 2: Special Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE – Van €19,99 voor €8,99
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- ASHES CRICKET – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition – Van €99,99 voor €64,99
- Blood Bowl 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Trine: Ultimate Collection – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99
- Plants vs. Zombies: De strijd om Neighborville Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition – Van €79,99 voor €17,59
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99
- Nidhogg 2 – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
- Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Yakuza 4 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
- Yakuza 5 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition – Van €64,99 voor €38,99
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
- Drawful 2 – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
- Raw Data – Van €36,99 voor €12,94
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 – Van €12,99 voor €2,98
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Jetpack Joyride – Van €3,59 voor €1,79
- ONRUSH – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- MX Nitro: Unleashed – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
- Sprint Vector – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Electronauts – Van €20,99 voor €8,39
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- CRYSTAR – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
- CRYSTAR 4 Panel Comic Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
- CRYSTAR Holiday Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
- CRYSTAR Mascot Costume Collection – Van €8,99 voor €3,59
- CRYSTAR Peddler Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99
- Escape Plan – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Escape Plan-collectie – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- STEINS;GATE ELITE – Van €59,99 voor €23,99
- SEVEN: ENHANCED EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter – Van €44,99 voor €13,49
- EA Familiebundel – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Here They Lie – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Bound – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Kholat – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Malicious Fallen – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- ReadySet Heroes – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- RAD – Van €19,99 voor €6,59
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Seasons after Fall – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – Van €59,99 voor €17,99
- Team17 Indie Heroes – Van €37,99 voor €9,49
- Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Puyo Puyo Champions – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Bound by Flame – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Get Even – Van €29,99 voor €5,09
- Sound Shapes – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Ultieme Sound Shapes-bundel – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
- Spirit Hunter: NG – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- CounterSpy – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- STEINSGATE: My Darling’s Embrace – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- Omega Quintet – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- MATTERFALL – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
- Randal’s Monday – Van €13,99 voor €4,19
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Gabbuchi – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- SYMMETRY – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Troll and I – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Alekhine’s Gun – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
- Penarium Vrijsp. gamecont. – Van €8,99 voor €1,79
- BIG BASH BOOM – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER – Van €23,99 voor €11,99
- My Memory of Us – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Flywrench – Van €6,99 voor €1,74
- Train Sim World: BR Class 31 – Van €13,99 voor €9,09
- Train Sim World: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher – Van €13,99 voor €11,19
- Train Sim World: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’ – Van €13,99 voor €9,79
- Train Sim World: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
- Train Sim World: East Coastway – Van €29,99 voor €20,99
- Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum – Van €29,99 voor €23,99
- Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen – Van €29,99 voor €19,49
- Train Sim World: Ruhr-Sieg Nord – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
- Train Sim World: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
- World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,99
- World War Z – Last Aid Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,89
- World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,79
- World War Z – Marseille Episode – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
- World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19
- World War Z – The Professionals Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
- World War Z – War Heroes Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold – Van €10,99 voor €5,49
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack – Van €5,99 voor €3,59
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
De meeste van die spellen zijn al zo vaak voor die prijs aangeboden dat ze daar beter de standaard prijs van maken. “Sale” krijgt steeds minder betekenis zo.
Wanneer komt dungeons 3 eens in de aanbieding
@BamBam1979: Is gewoon marketing, de oude hoge prijs erbij vermelden maakt het aantrekkelijker.
Iemand ervaring met world war z? Nu is de goty 25e
Zitten een paar leuke tussen voor mij.
Heb seizoen 2 van batman telltale gekocht voor een prikje van 5 euro