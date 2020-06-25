

Er is weer een nieuwe grootse sale in de PlayStation Store online gegaan en die geeft korting op ruim 200 verschillende games. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 80%. Hieronder hebben we alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet inclusief de nieuwe prijs.

Voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – Van €84,99 voor €29,74

DayZ – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

De Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

GTAV Premium Online Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79

Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Megalodon-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €34,19

Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €24,59

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

EA SPORTS UFC 3 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

LEGO De Hobbit – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Tourist Edition – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

MotoGP 20 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

Farming Simulator 19 – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99

NHL 20 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

NHL 20 Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

World War Z – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €13,74

Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

Train Sim World 2020 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €17,49

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,24

Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

CRICKET 19 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Paw Patrol is niets te dol! – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Skyforge: 105.000 Argents – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Skyforge: 11.750 Argents – Van €12,99 voor €10,39

Skyforge: 24.000 Argents – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Skyforge: 50.000 Argents – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

Skyforge: Knight Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack – Van €14,99 voor €10,49

Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Two Point Hospital – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Creed: Rise to Glory – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Yakuza 3 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99

Dishonored 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

AO International Tennis – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass – Van €35,99 voor €17,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,49

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

JUMANJI: De videogame – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Dishonored The Complete Collection – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure! – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Void Bastards – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (10x) – Van €7,99 voor €5,35

RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (3x) – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE – RP Booster-pack (50x) – Van €29,99 voor €19,79

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Surviving Mars – Van €29,99 voor €10,19

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,59

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition – Van €64,99 voor €22,09

Dead Cells – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Van €49,99 voor €8,99

HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

HELLDIVERS: Superaarde Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Gigantosaurus The Game – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM – Van €19,99 voor €5,59

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,79

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Race met Ryan – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Euro Fishing – Van €17,99 voor €4,49

Euro Fishing: Castle Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Euro Fishing: Season Pass – Van €35,99 voor €14,39

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Magicka 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Magicka 2: Special Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

ASHES CRICKET – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition – Van €99,99 voor €64,99

Blood Bowl 2 – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Trine: Ultimate Collection – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99

Plants vs. Zombies: De strijd om Neighborville Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition – Van €79,99 voor €17,59

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Nidhogg 2 – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Yakuza 4 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99

Yakuza 5 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,99

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition – Van €64,99 voor €38,99

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Drawful 2 – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Raw Data – Van €36,99 voor €12,94

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 – Van €12,99 voor €2,98

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Jetpack Joyride – Van €3,59 voor €1,79

ONRUSH – Van €24,99 voor €4,99

MX Nitro: Unleashed – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Sprint Vector – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Electronauts – Van €20,99 voor €8,39

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

CRYSTAR – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

CRYSTAR 4 Panel Comic Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99

CRYSTAR Holiday Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99

CRYSTAR Mascot Costume Collection – Van €8,99 voor €3,59

CRYSTAR Peddler Collection – Van €7,49 voor €2,99

Escape Plan – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Escape Plan-collectie – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

STEINS;GATE ELITE – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

SEVEN: ENHANCED EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

School Girl/Zombie Hunter – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

EA Familiebundel – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Here They Lie – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Megadimension Neptunia VII – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Bound – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Kholat – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Malicious Fallen – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

ReadySet Heroes – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

RAD – Van €19,99 voor €6,59

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Seasons after Fall – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Valentino Rossi The Game Compact – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Team17 Indie Heroes – Van €37,99 voor €9,49

Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Puyo Puyo Champions – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Bound by Flame – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Escapists + The Escapists 2 – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Get Even – Van €29,99 voor €5,09

Sound Shapes – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Ultieme Sound Shapes-bundel – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Spirit Hunter: NG – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

CounterSpy – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

STEINSGATE: My Darling’s Embrace – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Omega Quintet – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

MATTERFALL – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Randal’s Monday – Van €13,99 voor €4,19

Dark Rose Valkyrie – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Gabbuchi – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

SYMMETRY – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Troll and I – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Alekhine’s Gun – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Penarium Vrijsp. gamecont. – Van €8,99 voor €1,79

BIG BASH BOOM – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER – Van €23,99 voor €11,99

My Memory of Us – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Flywrench – Van €6,99 voor €1,74

Train Sim World: BR Class 31 – Van €13,99 voor €9,09

Train Sim World: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher – Van €13,99 voor €11,19

Train Sim World: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’ – Van €13,99 voor €9,79

Train Sim World: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Train Sim World: East Coastway – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Train Sim World: Ruhr-Sieg Nord – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Train Sim World: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn – Van €29,99 voor €13,49

World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

World War Z – Last Aid Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,89

World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,79

World War Z – Marseille Episode – Van €14,99 voor €10,49

World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

World War Z – The Professionals Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

World War Z – War Heroes Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack – Van €5,99 voor €3,59

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

