

Bungie heeft een nieuwe update voor Destiny 2 uitgerold en die is met 189MB niet erg groot. Een nadeel is wel dat het installeren vrij lang duurt, maar dat is tegenwoordig een bekend gegeven met deze game.

De update is op zich niet heel bijzonder, gezien het zich vooral op kleine issues richt. Een paar aanpassingen in de besturing zijn erg prettig, want dat komt het speelplezier ten goede en verder worden er nog wat fixes doorgevoerd met betrekking tot de wapens, armor en activiteiten.

Hieronder alle details van deze update op een rijtje.