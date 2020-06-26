

Sony komt aan de lopende band met sales in de PlayStation Store en zo zagen we deze week de ‘Halfjaar sale’ al online gaan en ook is er weer een nieuwe PlayStation Store deal van de week. Daarbovenop is er nog een andere sale en die plaatst ruim 150 games in de prijsklasse van een paar euro tot maximaal €20,-.

We hebben alle aanbiedingen hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet en voor hetzelfde complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Control Standard Edition – Van €59,99 voor €19,99

BATTLEFIELD V en EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3-bundel – Van €59,99 voor €19,99

DOOM – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €14,99

Team Sonic Racing – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Control Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Mortal Kombat XL – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Rayman Legends – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Terminator: Resistance – Van €39,99 voor €14,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €11,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Editie – Van €69,99 voor €17,99

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION. – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

SONIC FORCES – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Mortal Kombat X – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

SEGA Mega Drive Classics – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Sniper Elite 4 – Van €69,99 voor €11,89

Far Cry Primal – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year-editie – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

inFAMOUS: Second Son + inFAMOUS: First Light – Van €29,99 voor €12,89

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €64,99 voor €19,99

LEGO NINJAGO Movie videogame – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Sonic Mania – Van €19,99 voor €10,99

Trackmania Turbo – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Snooker 19 – Van €34,99 voor €17,14

LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION – Van €29,99 voor €13,49

Terraria – PlayStation 4 Edition – Van €18,99 voor €9,49

Outer Wilds – Van €23,99 voor €15,99

Bundel: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole – Van €69,99 voor €19,99

Frantics – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dying Light: The Following – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Yakuza Zero – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Risk of Rain 2 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Mad Max – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €44,99 voor €6,74

Ultimate Chicken Horse – Van €17,99 voor €8,99

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Just Cause 3 – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Super Street: The Game – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Frostpunk: Console Edition – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

The Wolf Among Us – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Life is Strange Season Pass – Van €16,99 voor €3,39

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Arise: A simple story – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Yooka-Laylee – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Goat Simulator – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

Goat Simulator DLC Bundle – Van €21,99 voor €5,49

Goat Simulator: The GOATY – Van €23,99 voor €5,99

inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition – Van €29,99 voor €12,89

Steep X Games Gold Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Don’t Starve: Console Edition – Van €13,99 voor €3,49

Don’t Starve Mega Pack – Van €26,99 voor €10,79

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – Van €13,99 voor €3,49

DEAD RISING Triple bundelpakket – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Gun Club VR – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 – Van €49,99 voor €17,99

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Castlevania Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Technomancer – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – Van €29,99 voor €13,49

Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Syberia 3 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Rush VR – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Chess Ultra – Van €12,99 voor €4,54

RIDE – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

RIDE 2 Special Edition – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Fort Boyard – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Pure Pool – Van €9,99 voor €3,49

Contra Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Farming Simulator 17 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Trials Fusion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Degrees of Separation – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Children of Morta – Van €21,99 voor €13,19

For The King – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Surge – Augmented Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Ben 10 – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – Van €38,99 voor €19,99

Death end reQuest – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

American Fugitive – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Super Neptunia RPG – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Dragon Star Varnir – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – Van €14,99 voor €7,94

Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 – Van €28,99 voor €4,34

Goat Simulator: GoatZ – Van €5,49 voor €1,37

Goat Simulator: Waste of Space – Van €5,49 voor €1,37

Goat MMO Simulator – Van €5,49 voor €1,37

Goat Simulator: Payday – Van €5,49 voor €1,37

DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Van €29,99 voor €17,09

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Override: Mech City Brawl – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24

MXGP2 – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Mini Motor Racing X – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Dragons Dawn of New Riders – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Extinction: Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

F1 2017 – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

Torment: Tides of Numenera – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Beholder Civic Duty-bundel – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

A Knight’s Quest – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €19,99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €7,19

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Beholder Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Beholder 2 – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure – Van €9,99 voor €4,49

Het donkere kristal: het tijdperk van de verzetstactieken – Van €17,99 voor €12,59

Pumped BMX + – Van €9,99 voor €3,49

The Little Acre – Van €12,99 voor €3,89

Manual Samuel – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Extinction – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Serial Cleaner – Van €14,99 voor €5,24

Bomber Crew – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Rock Band Rivals Expansion Pack – Van €29,99 voor €16,49

PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack – Van €4,99 voor €0,99

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1 – Van €21,99 voor €3,29

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 – Van €24,99 voor €3,74

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3 – Van €24,99 voor €3,74

Ugly Dolls: An Imperfect Adventure – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Crayola Scoot – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Bomber Crew: American Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

The Spectrum Retreat – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

DOOM 64 – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Epic Word Search Collection – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

F1 2018 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24

God’s Trigger – Van €14,99 voor €5,24

Just a Phrase by POWGI – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Word Maze by POWGI – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Arc of Alchemist – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

