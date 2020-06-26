

De Tales of-reeks is al jaren geliefd onder de JRPG-fans. De laatste game in de franchise – Tales of Berseria – stamt echter alweer uit 2016 en dus kijkt menig fan uit naar de volgende titel in de serie. Tales of Arise werd vorig jaar juni officieel aangekondigd door Bandai Namco, met een geplande release ergens in 2020.

Nu blijkt dat Tales of Arise dit jaar toch niet meer gaat halen, dit laat producent Yusuke Tomizawa weten in een bericht op de officiële Tales of-website. De Japanner geeft als reden dat de coronapandemie ervoor heeft gezorgd dat het ontwikkelteam toch meer tijd nodig heeft om de game af te maken.

Tomizawa weet echter nog niet wat de nieuwe releasedatum van de game precies is, maar belooft meer daarover te vertellen zodra dat mogelijk is. Om de teleurstelling een beetje te verzachten, is er wel een nieuwe afbeelding gedeeld.

“As you may have already seen in media stories and on our social media channels, we have made the decision to delay the launch timing of Tales of Arise, the latest title in the Tales of series.

The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales of game. Development on the title has moved steadily forward in 2020 as we overcame challenges along the way.

While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team.

However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise.

A new launch window update will be provided once we have more details to share.

In the meantime, the determination of our development team has not weakened. It is always darkest before the dawn, as illustrated in the [new illustration image]. We hope you will join us as a bring a new Tales of adventure to light.

Feel free to download this image (JPG / PNG) and use it as a reminder for what’s to come for PC background or remote meeting.

Thank you for your patience and support for Tales of Arise and the Tales of series.

Regards,

Yusuke Tomizawa the producer of Tales of Arise”