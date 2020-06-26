

Tripwire Interactive is er echt op gebrand om van Maneater de best mogelijke game te maken, want de ontwikkelaar heeft via hun forum bekendgemaakt dat er weer een patch aankomt voor de komische haaiensimulator.

De patch poogt om flink wat problemen aan te pakken, waaronder dat de speler op een aantal momenten geen progressie kan boeken of geen beloning uitgekeerd krijgt. Daarbij moet ook de stabiliteit op de verschillende platformen verbeterd zijn.

De volledige changelog kun je hieronder terugvinden: