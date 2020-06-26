DOOM: Eternal heeft een nieuwe update ontvangen die simpelweg met het getal 2 genummerd is. Deze update kun je nu downloaden en deze voegt verschillende gameplay verbeteringen door, voegt nieuwe features toe én brengt extra content naar de game.
De belangrijkste toevoeging is de Torment arena voor de Battlemode en het Castle Grayscale mini evenement. Dit evenement zal tot 2 juli duren en nadien volgt gelijk het Hack to the Future II evenement, waarvan je in de trailer hieronder wat beelden te zien krijgt.
Verder hebben we hieronder nog een overzicht voor je van alle verbeteringen en aanpassingen.
Improvements
- More Empowered Demons: These demons will be busting into your campaign for an added challenge! These buffed baddies have more health and will take more firepower to take down, but will also yield more armor & ammo when killed. Toggle Empowered Demons ON/OFF in the Game tab of the Main Menu Options.
- BATTLEMODE Latency Improvements: We made a number of improvements to address latency issues in BATTLEMODE to ensure better matches. This is part of our ongoing latency improvements that we plan to support in more updates.
- Boosters Menu Improvements: We have made it easier than ever to both view and claim XP through several changes made to the Boosters menu. Make sure to always have three players selected at all times to maxamize the amount of free XP you can passively earn through their playing campaign and BATTLEMODE. Keep in mind you can switch which players to elect to be your active Boosters roster at any time in the Boosters menu.
- Photo Mode Improvements: In this Update we equipped The Slayer with a nice beefy lighting overhaul when in Photo Mode, so no more shady Slayers lurking in the shadows! If only we could all be so grossly incandescent…
- Pin Your Favorite Podium and Skin to the Main Menu as a Favorite: Prior to Update 2, whichever Character skin and podium set you had last viewed would auto-assign itself as the default set on display in the main menu. In response to your community feedback, we have added a new ‘Favorite’ feature for customization items so that you can set your Favorite character skin and podium as the default in the main menu.
- Customization Menu Origins: With so many great cosmetics being added every month, we thought it might be helpful to further flesh out the context of where each item comes from. The customization menu now shows which set each items comes from.
Fixes
- Fixed a number of exploits in the campaign that would allow the player to climb outside the maps
- Fixed pinned Weekly Challenges. Previously, if you pinned a weekly challenge and it expired, it stayed pinned
- Fixed a number of graphical issues in the campaign where parts of the environment would temporarily pop in and out of view
- Fixed an issue on the Mission Select menu where secrets were not properly displaying as completed
- Fixed an issue where the Crucible would consume more ammunition than intended in some situations
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Party Mode cheat code from activating properly
- Fixed an issue with the Chaingun Energy Shield mod in BATTLEMODE that prevented The Slayer from taking damage from any angle while active instead of just the front
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that cause the Carcass shield to not play sound on activation
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where demon players wouldn’t hear the Arbalest charging in some situations
- Fixed a rare issue in BATTLEMODE where the Marauder’s wolf summon ability would become stuck on cooldown
- Fixed a crash that occurred when navigating the social and settings menus while the on-screen keyboard was active
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where power up pop-up text failed to display for Russian players
- Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE on the post-match screen in private matches
- Fixed an issue that would allow the Energy Shield mod to remain active permanently after being destroyed by a rocket barrage
- Fixed an issue that prevented Archvile players from activating the Flame Wall ability in some certain situations
- Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to exit the map when rapidly melee attacking the Khan Maykr
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would causes damage indicators to persist on screen after respawning
- Fixed an issue while hosting a party that could prevent the host from chatting or queuing after suspending the title
Voeg een 2 spelers optie toe aan private battlemode ffs! Epic fail