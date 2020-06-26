

DOOM: Eternal heeft een nieuwe update ontvangen die simpelweg met het getal 2 genummerd is. Deze update kun je nu downloaden en deze voegt verschillende gameplay verbeteringen door, voegt nieuwe features toe én brengt extra content naar de game.

De belangrijkste toevoeging is de Torment arena voor de Battlemode en het Castle Grayscale mini evenement. Dit evenement zal tot 2 juli duren en nadien volgt gelijk het Hack to the Future II evenement, waarvan je in de trailer hieronder wat beelden te zien krijgt.

Verder hebben we hieronder nog een overzicht voor je van alle verbeteringen en aanpassingen.