Begin deze maand verscheen de laatste grote update voor Battlefield V. Deze zomer update bracht nieuwe maps en andere content met zich mee en was de laatste content uitbreiding voor de game. Wel wordt Battlefield V voorlopig nog onderhouden mochten er problemen opduiken. Update 1.36 is nu beschikbaar en die verhelpt een aantal van deze problemen.

Zo is met name het K31/43 sluipschuttersgeweer problematisch, want deze werkt niet zoals het hoort. Deze update van zo’n 1.2GB groot repareert deze fouten rondom het wapen. Ook worden enkele bugs van de HUD, UI en een paar maps verholpen. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken.