Begin deze maand verscheen de laatste grote update voor Battlefield V. Deze zomer update bracht nieuwe maps en andere content met zich mee en was de laatste content uitbreiding voor de game. Wel wordt Battlefield V voorlopig nog onderhouden mochten er problemen opduiken. Update 1.36 is nu beschikbaar en die verhelpt een aantal van deze problemen.
Zo is met name het K31/43 sluipschuttersgeweer problematisch, want deze werkt niet zoals het hoort. Deze update van zo’n 1.2GB groot repareert deze fouten rondom het wapen. Ook worden enkele bugs van de HUD, UI en een paar maps verholpen. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken.
Weapons
- K31/43 is no longer able to fire an extra bullet while switching firing modes
- K31/43 no longer has accuracy issues
- Welrod now properly has 6+1 magazine size and operates as open bolt
- Fixed some instances where K31/43 sniper scopes had the German post crosshair instead of the correct Swiss crosshair.
HUD/UI
- Fixed an issue what would cause the soldiers models to not show in the frontend
- Fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update
- Fixed the Welrod Master Dogtag which had the incorrect icon
Maps/Modes
- Provence – Players will no longer get stuck on top of the ammo box
- Provence – The water on the map is no longer bulletproof
- Twisted Steel – Frontlines – Removed the vehicles for the US team within the squad reinforcement menu
- Outpost – Fixed an exploit that could give a team an unfair scoring advantage
Other
- General stability improvements