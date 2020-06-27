Over twee weken verschijnt F1 2020 en Codemasters heeft alvast de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. En zodra dat gebeurt, hebben we natuurlijk een overzicht van alles wat je moet doen om die felbegeerde platinum in handen te krijgen.
Als we het overzicht even doornemen, dan zien we dat het gros van de Trophies niet al te lastig zijn. Sommige zijn wat tijdrovend, maar het merendeel is relatief gemakkelijk. Mede omdat je met de moeilijkheidsgraad van de game kunt spelen, waardoor je het enigszins kan manipuleren.
Hoe dan ook, de Trophies die je in F1 2020 kunt verzamelen hieronder op een rijtje.
Platinum
Racing Perfection
-Acquire every Trophy in F1® 2020
Goud
Legend Status Achieved
-Win the F1 Drivers Championship
Remember the Name
-Reach a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team mode
Zilver
Hats Off
-Get on the F1 podium for the first time
Phoenix from the Ashes
-Win a race after starting in last position on the grid
Started from the Bottom
-Win the Constructors Championship with your team in My Team mode
Big Name Signing
-Successfully hire an acclaim level 15 or higher Driver in My Team mode
The Perfect Weekend
-Set the fastest time in all 3 Practice sessions, take Pole Position and win the Grand Prix
Well on Your Way
-Complete 25 Online Races
Half Centurion
-Complete 50 Online Races
Who You Gonna Call!?
-Beat a Personal Best Ghost and Rival Ghost in Time Trial
Its Time for the Perk-olator
-Purchase all available Perks in Driver Career or My Team
Maxing Out
-Apply all vehicle upgrades from one R&D department
Brons
New Kids on the Block
-Set up your own F1 team and show your car to the world at the pre-season car reveal
First Outing
-Drive your team’s car out on track for the first time in My Team mode
Promising Start
-Complete your first race weekend in My Team mode
Data Gatherer
-Complete 10 Practice Programmes in F1 during My Team or Driver Career
You Didn’t See Anything
-Activate a Flashback
Become One with the Car
-Complete a race using Elite Driver Proficiency (Standard Race Style)
Look at you go!
-Play a captured highlight
Get Shifty
-Win a race whilst using manual transmission
Enthusiast
-Read information on any car in the showroom
Sign on the Dotted Line
-Successfully complete a Driver/Team Negotiation during a season in Driver Career or My Team
Make it Yours
-Edit a Driver, Car and Badge in Customisation
Represent
-Fill every sponsor slot with sponsors on a Car livery
Who are you!?
-Change your driver head part way through a My Team or Driver Career playthrough.
Ditch the Downforce
-Complete a clean Time Trial lap using the ‘Maximum Top Speed’ car set up preset
Making Paper
-Reach $100,000,000 lifetime earnings in My Team mode
We Are the Champions
-Gain 9 positions during a wet race at Brazil in the Brawn BGP 001
Front of the Grid
-Achieve pole position
So it Begins
-Complete Ranked Placement races and achieve a Rank.
Finding your Feet
-Complete 10 Online Races
Full Potential
-Fully upgrade any facility area in My Team
One for the ‘gram
-Make an adjustment within photo mode
Squeaky Clean
-Complete 10 Clean Online races
Mad Tash for the Finish Line
-Win a race in the 1992 Williams FW14B at Silverstone
The Orange Army
-Win a race at Zandvoort as Max Verstappen
Bragging Rights
-Win any online race
Red River Racer
-Complete a 25% or above race at Hanoi
Team Building
-Purchase any upgrade for a Facility in My Team
Here Comes the Money
-Complete 2 or more Secondary Sponsor Goals in one race weekend
The Camera Loves You
-Answer 100 press interview questions in My Team or Driver Career
Ohh Friends
-Join a League
What do you want, a medal?
-Get a League Medal
Glove at First Sight
-Equip a new pair of gloves from the Podium Pass or Item Shop
Chicken Dinner
-Win any Championship Event
Grab the Popcorn
-Spectate an online race
Busy Body
-Successfully completed 50 activities in My Team mode
Show Off!
-Completed 5 Invitational events during My Team or Driver Career
My Precious
-Set a favourite trophy
Dat Reaction Speed (DRS)
-Activate DRS perfectly on all zones of any track