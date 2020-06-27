

Over twee weken verschijnt F1 2020 en Codemasters heeft alvast de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. En zodra dat gebeurt, hebben we natuurlijk een overzicht van alles wat je moet doen om die felbegeerde platinum in handen te krijgen.

Als we het overzicht even doornemen, dan zien we dat het gros van de Trophies niet al te lastig zijn. Sommige zijn wat tijdrovend, maar het merendeel is relatief gemakkelijk. Mede omdat je met de moeilijkheidsgraad van de game kunt spelen, waardoor je het enigszins kan manipuleren.

Hoe dan ook, de Trophies die je in F1 2020 kunt verzamelen hieronder op een rijtje.

Platinum

Racing Perfection

-Acquire every Trophy in F1® 2020

Goud

Legend Status Achieved

-Win the F1 Drivers Championship

Remember the Name

-Reach a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team mode

Zilver

Hats Off

-Get on the F1 podium for the first time

Phoenix from the Ashes

-Win a race after starting in last position on the grid

Started from the Bottom

-Win the Constructors Championship with your team in My Team mode

Big Name Signing

-Successfully hire an acclaim level 15 or higher Driver in My Team mode

The Perfect Weekend

-Set the fastest time in all 3 Practice sessions, take Pole Position and win the Grand Prix

Well on Your Way

-Complete 25 Online Races

Half Centurion

-Complete 50 Online Races

Who You Gonna Call!?

-Beat a Personal Best Ghost and Rival Ghost in Time Trial

Its Time for the Perk-olator

-Purchase all available Perks in Driver Career or My Team

Maxing Out

-Apply all vehicle upgrades from one R&D department

Brons

New Kids on the Block

-Set up your own F1 team and show your car to the world at the pre-season car reveal

First Outing

-Drive your team’s car out on track for the first time in My Team mode

Promising Start

-Complete your first race weekend in My Team mode

Data Gatherer

-Complete 10 Practice Programmes in F1 during My Team or Driver Career

You Didn’t See Anything

-Activate a Flashback

Become One with the Car

-Complete a race using Elite Driver Proficiency (Standard Race Style)

Look at you go!

-Play a captured highlight

Get Shifty

-Win a race whilst using manual transmission

Enthusiast

-Read information on any car in the showroom

Sign on the Dotted Line

-Successfully complete a Driver/Team Negotiation during a season in Driver Career or My Team

Make it Yours

-Edit a Driver, Car and Badge in Customisation

Represent

-Fill every sponsor slot with sponsors on a Car livery

Who are you!?

-Change your driver head part way through a My Team or Driver Career playthrough.

Ditch the Downforce

-Complete a clean Time Trial lap using the ‘Maximum Top Speed’ car set up preset

Making Paper

-Reach $100,000,000 lifetime earnings in My Team mode

We Are the Champions

-Gain 9 positions during a wet race at Brazil in the Brawn BGP 001

Front of the Grid

-Achieve pole position

So it Begins

-Complete Ranked Placement races and achieve a Rank.

Finding your Feet

-Complete 10 Online Races

Full Potential

-Fully upgrade any facility area in My Team

One for the ‘gram

-Make an adjustment within photo mode

Squeaky Clean

-Complete 10 Clean Online races

Mad Tash for the Finish Line

-Win a race in the 1992 Williams FW14B at Silverstone

The Orange Army

-Win a race at Zandvoort as Max Verstappen

Bragging Rights

-Win any online race

Red River Racer

-Complete a 25% or above race at Hanoi

Team Building

-Purchase any upgrade for a Facility in My Team

Here Comes the Money

-Complete 2 or more Secondary Sponsor Goals in one race weekend

The Camera Loves You

-Answer 100 press interview questions in My Team or Driver Career

Ohh Friends

-Join a League

What do you want, a medal?

-Get a League Medal

Glove at First Sight

-Equip a new pair of gloves from the Podium Pass or Item Shop

Chicken Dinner

-Win any Championship Event

Grab the Popcorn

-Spectate an online race

Busy Body

-Successfully completed 50 activities in My Team mode

Show Off!

-Completed 5 Invitational events during My Team or Driver Career

My Precious

-Set a favourite trophy

Dat Reaction Speed (DRS)

-Activate DRS perfectly on all zones of any track