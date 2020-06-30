

Eind april kondigde Techland de Hellraid uitbreiding voor Dying Light aan en daarmee krijgt de originele game nog maar eens een extra uitbreiding. Hellraid was aanvankelijk een andere game, maar is nu door de ontwikkelaar omgebouwd tot extra content voor de nog altijd populaire zombie runner/slasher.

Nu twee maanden later is de releasedatum aangekondigd, Hellraid zal op 23 juli verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc en de prijs zal op ongeveer een tientje liggen. Hieronder een bijbehorende trailer en een algemeen overzicht met wat details.

About

No one knows where the strange arcade machine came from. One day the residents of the Tower just found it in the basement after an odd power outage. They took it upstairs unaware that their find is a gateway to another realm. Shake up your Dying Light experience by using this eerie device to access a completely new game mode based on Techland’s currently-on-hold first-person fantasy slasher Hellraid.

Key Features