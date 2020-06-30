

Aanstaande vrijdag verschijnt Marvel’s Iron Man VR en dit belooft een uitgebreide en lange game te worden. Zo wordt de speelduur op 8 tot 10 uur geschat en in onze eerste indruk van de game kon je al lezen dat het Iron Man gevoel geloofwaardig wordt overgebracht.

Het is een veelbelovende titel voor PlayStation VR en zoals altijd kan je ook in deze game Trophies verzamelen. Die zijn nu door ontwikkelaar Camouflaj geüpload naar de PlayStation Network servers en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

Opmerking: de lijst bevat wat lichte spoilers.

Platinum

Platinum Man

-Fill every slot on Tony’s trophy shelf.

Goud

Invincible Iron Man

-Complete all story missions on Invincible difficulty.

Coat of Arms

-Craft all weapons.

Technical Genius

-Craft all Augments.

In Extremis

-Complete all Missions.

Unstoppable

-Achieve a 5-Star rating on five missions.

Zilver

Superior Iron Man

-Complete all story missions on Super Heroic difficulty.

Hypervelocity

-Complete all of FRIDAY’s Flight Challenges.

Execute Program

-Complete all of Gunsmith’s Combat Challenges.

The Week After Retirement

-Help a hero on one last mission.

Brons

Diagnostics Complete

-Complete the Prologue.

Suit Up!

-Suit up!

Out of the Blue

-Complete Chapter 1 – Out of the Blue

Reloaded

-Complete Chapter 2 – Reloaded

Hostile Takeover

-Complete Chapter 3 – Hostile Takeover

Best Practices

-Complete Chapter 4 – Best Practices

Cage Match

-Complete Chapter 5 – Cage Match

Living Laser

-Complete Chapter 6 – Living Laser

Ghost in the Machine

-Complete Chapter 7 – Ghost in the Machine

Bite the Bullet

-Complete Chapter 8 – Bite the Bullet

Uncanny Valley

-Complete Chapter 9 – Uncanny Valley

Laser Focused

-Complete Chapter 10 – Laser Focused

The Tailor’s Sketches

-Assemble Yinsen’s drawings.

Rock Bottom

-Complete Chapter 11 – Rock Bottom

Dressing Down

-Revive a relic.

Resilient

-Complete Chapter 12 – Resilient

I am Iron Man

-Complete all story missions on Heroic difficulty.

Stark Technology

-Craft your first weapon.

Disassembly Required

-Unlock and view all Drone Research.

Jazz Hands

-Destroy two enemies with Repulsors simultaneously—one with each hand.

Crowd Control

-Destroy six enemies with a single Auxiliary weapon shot.

No Kill Like Overkill

-Destroy 12 enemies with a single Unibeam attack.

Happy Hogan Special

-Destroy two enemies with a single Rocket Punch.

Infamous

-Achieve a 5-Star rating on a mission.

Overheat

-Destroy a total of 250 enemies with Repulsors.

War Machine

-Destroy a total of 250 enemies with Auxiliary weapons.

Iron Heart

-Destroy a total of 50 enemies with the Unibeam.

Warm Up the Gauntlets

-Destroy a total of 50 enemies with melee.

Iron Grip

-Set a new pull-ups record.

Iron Hoop Dreams

-Set a new basketball record.

Two Calories

-Catch a grape in your mouth.

Human Resources

-Salute the staff who keep Stark Industries running.