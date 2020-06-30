

Media Molecule’s laatste titel – Dreams – verscheen afgelopen februari op het toneel en men weet nog steeds prachtige creaties neer te zetten in deze bijzondere game. De Britse studio is sindsdien volop bezig om Dreams te ondersteunen en uit te breiden middels verschillende patches.

Zo ook vandaag, want Media Molecule heeft een update uitgebracht voor de game, die Dreams naar versie 2.14 tilt. De patch voegt een compleet nieuwe kit toe, die het ‘Welcome Garden Finale Pack’ heet. Daarbij kun je nu ook aan de slag met de ‘Welcome Garden Adventure’, een volledige game die gemaakt is met de content uit het eerdergenoemde pakket.

Ten slotte zijn er nog een aantal verbeteringen doorgevoerd in de Dreamiverse Playlist en Banners. De complete changelog kun je hieronder teruglezen.

What wonders does 2.14 contain, we hear you ask…? First up – our final pack for the Welcome Garden Kit! Introducing atmosphere and mood elements for your creations, including snazzy new tunes.

You’ll also find some art elements, aaand… our Welcome Garden Adventure game, a playable dream made of things we’ve released in the kit! We’re also introducing some updates to our playlists and banners in the Dreamiverse, as well as improving the wording you’ll see when releasing your creations.

What’s New

Welcome Garden Finale Pack – Our final Welcome Garden Pack, featuring elements to add atmosphere and mood to your creations, as well as some bonus sculptures.

– Our final Welcome Garden Pack, featuring elements to add atmosphere and mood to your creations, as well as some bonus sculptures. Welcome Garden Adventure – A fully playable game, made up entirely of content from the Welcome Garden Kit.

Updates & Improvements