Wat eigenlijk pas vandaag om 18:00 bekend had moeten worden, is weer eens vroegtijdig uitgelekt. Grappig genoeg is het opnieuw de Microsoft Store die een game uitgelekt heeft en de releasedatum onthuld, dat is 23 juli geworden. Vandaag om 18:00 gaat de gameplay in premiere van de game, maar via streamable is deze ook al vroegtijdig te bekijken.

De screenshots en beschrijving hieronder komen rechtstreeks uit de Microsoft-store, officiële info omtrent de game volgt vermoedelijk later vandaag na 18:00. Crysis stond altijd bekend als de zware PC-game die niemand voluit kon draaien en werd gebruikt in vele benchmarks om de kracht van een PC te testen.

Laten we alleen heel eerlijk zijn, zo mooi ziet de remastered versie er helaas niet uit. Textures ogen wat levenloos en de game weet nauwelijks indruk te maken qua grafische en technische prestaties. De vraag is dan ook, hadden we dit echt nodig?