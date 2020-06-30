Wat eigenlijk pas vandaag om 18:00 bekend had moeten worden, is weer eens vroegtijdig uitgelekt. Grappig genoeg is het opnieuw de Microsoft Store die een game uitgelekt heeft en de releasedatum onthuld, dat is 23 juli geworden. Vandaag om 18:00 gaat de gameplay in premiere van de game, maar via streamable is deze ook al vroegtijdig te bekijken.
De screenshots en beschrijving hieronder komen rechtstreeks uit de Microsoft-store, officiële info omtrent de game volgt vermoedelijk later vandaag na 18:00. Crysis stond altijd bekend als de zware PC-game die niemand voluit kon draaien en werd gebruikt in vele benchmarks om de kracht van een PC te testen.
Laten we alleen heel eerlijk zijn, zo mooi ziet de remastered versie er helaas niet uit. Textures ogen wat levenloos en de game weet nauwelijks indruk te maken qua grafische en technische prestaties. De vraag is dan ook, hadden we dit echt nodig?
About
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around—now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.
Key Features
- Suit Up – Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.
- Adapt – In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.
- Customize – A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.
- Conquer – Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.
- Explore – Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.
Helaas gewoon hetzelfde als de PS3 remaster uit 2013.
Ik had gehoopt op een compleet nieuwe remaster met de nieuwste CryEngine.