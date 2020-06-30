

Vanmorgen vroeg is update 1.23 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone online gegaan, zoals je al hebt kunnen lezen. Deze update komt natuurlijk met een lijst aan punten die zijn opgelost, maar ook wat is toegevoegd en wat er is aangepast.

De globale samenvatting van de nieuwe features kan je hier terugvinden, vanzelfsprekend hebben we ook de patch notes nog voor je en die tref je hieronder. Daarin staat tot in detail beschreven wat alle aanpassingen zijn. Lees het zeker even door, er zitten interessante veranderingen bij.