Er is weer een nieuwe sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die richt zich op multiplayer games en extra content daarvoor. Met ruim 100 aanbiedingen zitten er allerlei leuke titels tussen die je voor een erg scherpe prijs kunt aanschaffen.
Zoals gebruikelijk hieronder alle sales op een rijtje en voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- Moving Out – Van €24,99 voor €17,49
- Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,24
- The Forest – Van €16,99 voor €10,19
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99
- Overcooked! 2 – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 – Van €34,99 voor €20,99
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass – Van €17,99 voor €8,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – Van €99,99 voor €34,99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99
- Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Battlefield V – Van€49,99 voor €14,99
- A Way Out – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – Van €89,99 voor €26,99
- Alien Invasion – Van €4,99 voor €0,74
- Worms Battlegrounds – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- LEGO Worlds – Van €29,99 voor €12,89
- Unravel Two – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- Worms W.M.D – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- LEGO Marvel Collection – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €20,24
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass – Van €9,99 voor €5,99
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- The LEGO Movie Videogame-bundel – Van €59,99 voor €25,19
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €12,79
- Verdun – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Beach Buggy Racing – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Outward – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99
- Astroneer – Van €29,99 voor €19,49
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €19,99
- Tricky Towers – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Absolver: Downfall – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Knights and Bikes – Van €20,99 voor €15,74
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle – Van €89,99 voor €17,99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €21,59
- De Jackbox Party Pack – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- De Jackbox Party Pack 2 – Van €26,99 voor €13,49
- De Jackbox Party Pack 5 – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- De Jackbox Party Trilogy – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- De Jackbox Party Pack – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack – Van €79,99 voor €51,99
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack – Van €99,99 voor €74,99
- Dead Rising 2 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Umbrella Corps – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition – Van €17,99 voor €3,95
- Resident Evil Revelations – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Let’s Sing 2020 – Van €39,99 voor €25,19
- Let’s Sing 2020 – Platinum Edition – Van €69,99 voor €44,79
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Seizoenkaart – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Seizoenskaart – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
- Nex Machina – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Asterix and Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Moto Racer 4 – Van €39,99 voor €6,79
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €8,99
- TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST] – Van €69,99 voor €34,99
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – Van €17,99 voor €3,59
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
- Carnival Games – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- Mother Russia Bleeds – Van €12,99 voor €3,24
- GRIP Digital Deluxe – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off – Van €5,49 voor €3,67
- Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos – Van €5,49 voor €3,67
- Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde – Van €8,99 voor €6,02
- Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf – Van €5,49 voor €3,67
- Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- 8-Bit Armies – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition – Van €34,99 voor €6,99
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Van €29,99 voor €1,79
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition – Van €34,99 voor €2,09
- 8-Bit Hordes – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition – Van €34,99 voor €6,99
- Brawlout – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Brawlout Deluxe Editie – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Cat Quest II – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit – Van €24,99 voor €18,99
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Ticket To Ride – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- The Blackout Club – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- ATV Drift and Tricks – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Space Hulk Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €17,49
- Super Dungeon Bros – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGAbundel – Van €21,99 voor €6,59
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Screencheat – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
- Unruly Heroes – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- Bloody Zombies – Van €13,49 voor €4,72
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- AereA – Van €19,99 voor €1,99
- AereA – Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €2,49
- Biped – Van €14,99 voor €10,49
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – Van €24,99 voor €3,74
- Contra: Rogue Corps – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Death Squared – Van €13,99 voor €2,79
- Melbits World – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Melbits World Party Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Tesla vs Lovecraft – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
- AVICII Invector – Van €19,99 voor €10,99
- Riverbond – Van €21,99 voor €10,99
