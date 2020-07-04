Eind juli verschijnt Skater XL voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en de Trophies zijn erg vroeg online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hieronder hebben we deze Trophies op een rijtje gezet en wat opvalt is dat de platinum Trophy helemaal niet zo lastig is. Natuurlijk moet je wat trucs uithalen, een bepaalde duur op twee wielen rijden, grinden en meer, maar die komen allemaal na verloop van tijd wel.
Voor liefhebbers van skategames én Trophies lijkt Skater XL de beste combinatie te zijn, want het kent uitdaging, maar oog niet al te ingewikkeld. Skater XL is vanaf 28 juli verkrijgbaar via de PlayStation Store. Meer over de game kan je hier vinden.
Platinum
Trophy Hunter
-Earn all Trophies in Skater XL
Goud
Out here grindin’
-Grind 1km in total
Who needs 4 wheels
-Manual for 1 hour in total
Around the world
-Travel over 40.075km in total
Pro Skater XL
-Get at least 10 meters up in the air
Not Scientifically Possible
-Jump a distance of over 50 meters
Indestructable
-Bail over 1000 times
Treflip Master
-Do 10 treflips in a row
Technical Wizardry
-Do 3 different flip tricks in one combo
Zilver
Ungrindable
-Do a 40 meter long grind
Ultimate Balance
-Do a 100 meter long manual
Flatspots of hell
-Do a 20 meter long powerslide
Fashion Expert
-Change clothes or gear 20 times
All the grinds
-Do 5 different grinds in one line
Grind to Grind
-Jump out of a grind into another grind
Brons
Dropping Jaws
-Land from a drop at least 5 meters high
Mongo Pusher
-Push mongo 100 times
Finish all Tutorial
-Finish all tutorials
Filmer
-Edit and save a replay
Birbman
-Do a 900 degree rotation in the air
Flip in…
-Land a flip into a grind
Do a Kickflip!
-Do a kickflip on flat ground
Easy ones..
Elke platinum is haalbaar..moeilijk of niet
Alle platinum trophies zijn hetzelfde: haal alle trophies….
Ik denk dat goud over het algemeen moeilijker is…
40.000 km? Wtf