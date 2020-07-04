

Eind juli verschijnt Skater XL voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en de Trophies zijn erg vroeg online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hieronder hebben we deze Trophies op een rijtje gezet en wat opvalt is dat de platinum Trophy helemaal niet zo lastig is. Natuurlijk moet je wat trucs uithalen, een bepaalde duur op twee wielen rijden, grinden en meer, maar die komen allemaal na verloop van tijd wel.

Voor liefhebbers van skategames én Trophies lijkt Skater XL de beste combinatie te zijn, want het kent uitdaging, maar oog niet al te ingewikkeld. Skater XL is vanaf 28 juli verkrijgbaar via de PlayStation Store. Meer over de game kan je hier vinden.

Platinum

Trophy Hunter

-Earn all Trophies in Skater XL

Goud

Out here grindin’

-Grind 1km in total

Who needs 4 wheels

-Manual for 1 hour in total

Around the world

-Travel over 40.075km in total

Pro Skater XL

-Get at least 10 meters up in the air

Not Scientifically Possible

-Jump a distance of over 50 meters

Indestructable

-Bail over 1000 times

Treflip Master

-Do 10 treflips in a row

Technical Wizardry

-Do 3 different flip tricks in one combo

Zilver

Ungrindable

-Do a 40 meter long grind

Ultimate Balance

-Do a 100 meter long manual

Flatspots of hell

-Do a 20 meter long powerslide

Fashion Expert

-Change clothes or gear 20 times

All the grinds

-Do 5 different grinds in one line

Grind to Grind

-Jump out of a grind into another grind

Brons

Dropping Jaws

-Land from a drop at least 5 meters high

Mongo Pusher

-Push mongo 100 times

Finish all Tutorial

-Finish all tutorials

Filmer

-Edit and save a replay

Birbman

-Do a 900 degree rotation in the air

Flip in…

-Land a flip into a grind

Do a Kickflip!

-Do a kickflip on flat ground