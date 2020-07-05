

De beelden die we tot nu toe hebben gezien van DiRT 5 gaven al de indruk dat de game een vrij divers aanbod aan voertuigen heeft. Precieze details hieronder ontbraken echter nog. Tot nu, want Codemasters heeft nu meer informatie gegeven over de voertuigklassen die in de racer aanwezig zijn.

In totaal bevat DiRT 5 maar liefst dertien verschillende voertuigklassen. Hieronder vallen onder andere soorten voertuigen die we al vaak voorbij hebben zien komen in de DiRT-games, zoals traditionele rallywagens en de rally cross klasse. Verder kun je ook diverse oudere, iconische wagens verwachten, evenals trucks en Cross Raid auto’s, die speciaal gemaakt zijn voor de ruige terreinen waarover je rond scheurt in de game.

Hieronder kun je de lijst met voertuigklassen en de beschrijvingen ervan nalezen. Codemasters laat weten dat er voor de release ook nog een compleet overzicht van alle voertuigen gedeeld wordt. DiRT 5 komt op 9 oktober uit voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Op een later moment verschijnt de game ook voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X, maar het is nog niet bekend wanneer dit precies zal zijn.