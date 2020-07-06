

Maid of Sker, de first-person horrorgame van Wales Interactive, werd onlangs uitgesteld. De game zou oorspronkelijk vorige maand uitkomen, maar dit bleek helaas niet haalbaar te zijn en dat had alles te maken met het coronavirus. Bij de aankondiging van het uitstel werd gemeld dat het spel ergens in juli zou moeten verschijnen en inmiddels weten we ook wanneer dit precies zal gebeuren.

Wales Interactive heeft namelijk aangekondigd dat Maid of Sker vanaf 28 juli verkrijgbaar is voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Samen met deze aankondiging werd er ook een nieuwe gameplay trailer uitgebracht. Die kun je hieronder checken, evenals een beschrijving van wat je precies van Maid of Sker kunt verwachten.

About

Steeped in rich Welsh folklore, Maid of Sker draws players back to 1898 to adventure through the notoriously macabre Hotel Sker. With multiple ways for your stay at Hotel Sker to come to an end, use your time wisely as you navigate the halls and grounds employing no-weapon survival tactics, and relying on your ability to keep quiet to stay breathing.

Maid of Sker is brought to you through a collaboration of the twisted folks at Wales Interactive and the writing talent behind Don’t Knock Twice and SOMA and is inspired by the folk story of Elisabeth Williams—the tragic tale of a Welsh woman in the 1800’s losing her life after her father locks her away in her room to die of heartbreak. Maid of Sker brings a story of a family empire driven by a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel. Tia Kalmaru is also lending her voice to the game to recreate Welsh hymns in theme with Maid of Sker’s terrifying tone.

Key Features