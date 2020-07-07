Tetsuya Nomura, de regisseur van Final Fantasy VII Remake, liet drie maanden geleden weten dat het tweede deel zo snel mogelijk zal uitkomen. Nu echter wat minder goed nieuws, want de ontwikkeling heeft wat vertraging opgelopen.

Mede-regisseur Naoki Hamaguchi en producer Yoshinori Kitase hebben in een interview met The Guardian aangegeven dat ze op dit moment niet op honderd procent efficiëntie kunnen draaien, doordat het gehele team vanuit huis werkt vanwege het coronavirus. Dit zorgt er dus ook voor dat alles niet zo voorspoedig gaat als de bedoeling was.

Kitase geeft aan dat dit vervelend is, maar dat de impact niet heel erg groot zal zijn.

“When we set the release date for the game, nobody could have predicted a global pandemic like this, and the release of the game happening during this unprecedented situation has blindsided us. At this current time, the team are still making the next game via remote working. Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term.”