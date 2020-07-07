

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne is voor Capcom één van de meest succesvolle games ooit en hoewel de titel nu inmiddels al lange tijd verkrijgbaar is, blijft de uitgever met ondersteuning komen. Zo mogen we later deze week, op 9 juli om precies te zijen, weer een nieuwe update voor de game verwachten.

Het gaat hier om Title Update 4, die met een nieuw monster komt, alsook een in-game evenement, een extra quest en nog veel meer. Daarbij mogen we ook nog de nodige aanpassingen in de game verwachten, dit alles met het oog op het verbeteren van de algehele gameplay ervaring.

Ten slotte heeft Capcom nog een roadmap gedeeld die al wat zicht geeft op wat we in augustus mogen verwachten. Dat hebben we hieronder eveneens meegenomen, maar voor een sneller overzicht kan je ook op de bovenstaande afbeelding klikken.

July 9 – Fourth Major Title Update (Version 14.00) New Monster Altraeon

New Monster Frostfang Barioth (Tempered Monster)

Astera’s Summer Twilight Fest and Seliana’s Sizzling Spice Fest (July 22 to August 6)

Event Quest: Frostfang Bariot (Tempered Monster) (August 7 to 19) This Fall – Fifth Major Title Update (Version 15.00) Returning Monster

Master Rank Layered Armor

Astera Fest and Seliana Fest (available this fall)