

Er is ook deze week weer een nieuwe sale online gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die bestaat uit een reeks van ruim 250 games en extra content. Met name extra content neemt een groot deel van de aanbiedingen in beslag, dus kijk zeker even of er iets voor je favoriete games tussen zit.

De kortingen kunnen oplopen tot maar liefst 70%, dus er zitten weer erg scherpe aanbiedingen tussen. Hieronder alle deals op een rijtje en voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

God of War – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

No Man’s Sky – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Van €69,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Crash Bandicoot-bundel – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Crash + Spyro Triple Play-bundel – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro™-gamebundel – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €14,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €39,59

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

MediEvil – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

MediEvil Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €14,99

AO Tennis 2 – Van €54,99 voor €24,74

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Generation Zero – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Generation Zero – Island Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €2,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €44,79

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Knack 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Far Cry 4 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

WRC 8 – Alpine A110 (1973) – Van €3,99 voor €1,19

WRC 8 – Ford Escort MkII 1800 (1979) – Van €3,99 voor €1,19

WRC 8 – Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione (1992) – Van €3,99 voor €1,19

WRC 8 – RWD Legends – Van €4,99 voor €1,49

WRC 8 – Senior Staff Members Unlock – Van €2,99 voor €0,89

WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

WRC 8 Legendary Pack – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack – Van €54,99 voor €27,49

Crossout – Born Free Pack – Van €15,99 voor €7,99

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: Death – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: Famine – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: Pestilence – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: War – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

TT Isle of Man 2 Ducati 900 – Mike Hailwood 1978 – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

TT Isle of Man 2 Pro Newcomer Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Tennis World Tour – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros pack – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Tennis World Tour – Legends Bonus Pack – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition – Van €74,99 voor €14,99

Tennis World Tour – Stadium Pack – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection – Van €89,99 voor €17,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

One Piece: World Seeker – Van €69,99 voor €24,49

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Rugby 20 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Prototype Biohazard-bundel – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Season Pass Year 1 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €29,99

CODE VEIN – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €29,44

Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Concrete Genie – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

For Honor Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – Van €49,99 voor €17,99

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €14,99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero) – Van €99,99 voor €32,99

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

SoulCalibur VI – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

SoulCalibur VI Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Hunting Simulator – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Journey – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Costume Pack €2,99 voor €0,44

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition – Van €97,99 voor €34,29

The Sinking City – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

The Sinking City – Chicago Organ Grinder – Van €1,99 voor €0,59

The Sinking City – Extra Skill Point – Van €2,99 voor €0,89

The Sinking City – Investigator Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,49

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition – Van €74,99 voor €22,49

The Sinking City – Worshippers of the Necronomicon – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Warhammer Chaosbane Tomb Kings – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash – Van €79,99 voor €27,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition – Van €64,99 voor €22,74

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition – Van €79,99 voor €27,99

Farmer’s Dynasty | Amazone D9 6000 – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Farmer’s Dynasty | Fliegl DK 110-88 – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Farmer’s Dynasty Borne_Special_281 – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Farmer’s Dynasty Krampe Big Body 900 – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Farmer’s Dynasty Lindner Lintrac 90 – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Paper Beast – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Mega Man 11 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet: Predator Boat Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet: Trophy Catch Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Overpass – Van €59,99 voor €26,99

Overpass Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

Overpass Drive With Style – Van €2,99 voor €2,09

Overpass Expert Vehicles Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,89

Overpass Smart Start Pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,09

Overpass Yamaha Special Pack – Van €5,99 voor €4,19

Quiplash – Van €10,99 voor €4,39

Little Nightmares Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Shadow Warrior 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Shadow Warrior Collection – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

The Docks and Roll Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Bee Simulator – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – Van €24,99 voor €7,99

The Unicorn Princess – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

SPIKE VOLLEYBALL – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Farmer’s Dynasty – Van €44,99 voor €22,49

Handball 17 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Deponia Collection – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Career Booster – Van €4,99 voor €0,99

Supercharge Pack – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

V Rally 4 Citroën DS3 RX – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

Volkswagen I.D.R Pikes Peak – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

V-Rally 4 – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

V-Rally 4 – Ford GT 2006 – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

V-Rally 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

V-Rally 4 Roadbook – Van €6,99 voor €1,39

V-Rally 4 Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €4,99

V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Strange Brigade – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

WRC 7 – Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT – Van €4,99 voor €1,24

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

WRC Collection – Van €89,99 voor €17,99

WRC 5 – eSports WRC Pack 1 – Van €2,99 voor €0,44

WRC 5 – eSports WRC Pack 2 – Van €4,99 voor €0,74

WRC 5 – Season Pass – Van €7,99 voor €1,19

WRC 5 – WRC Concept Car eSports Edition – Van €2,99 voor €0,44

WRC 5 – WRC Concept Car S – Van €2,99 voor €0,44

WRC 5 eSports Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Pro Fishing Simulator – Van €44,99 voor €15,74

Pro Fishing Simulator – Predator Pack – Van €5,99 voor €2,09

My Little Riding Champion – Van €34,99 voor €12,24

Sidecar Thrill – Van €6,99 voor €2,44

TT Isle of Man – KING OF THE MOUNTAIN – Honda ‘TT Legends’ CBR – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Tetraminos – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Tour de France 2019 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Cuisine Royale – Advanced Pack – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Cuisine Royale – Age of Nagual Pack – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Cuisine Royale – Eagle Knight Pack – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Cuisine Royale – Elite Pack – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts en Season Pass-bundel – Van €109,99 voor €36,29

AER – Memories of Old – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Ken Folletts ‘Pilaren van de Aarde – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Brick Breaker – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Shadow Warrior – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Motorcycle Club – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Solitaire – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

Silence – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Mahjong – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Premium Pool Arena – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

2Dark – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Long Journey Home – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Arca’s Path VR – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

Outcast – Second Contact Original Soundtrack – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Outcast – Second Contact – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

Outcast – Second Contact Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Outcast – Second Contact Golden Weapons Pack – Van €3,49 voor €1,74

MHW:I Gesture-pakket: Clean Dance-set – Van €7,99 voor €5,99

MHW:I Gesture-pakket: Swag Dance-set – Van €7,99 voor €5,99

MHW:I-kamerdecor: schattig decor-set – Van €9,99 voor €7,49

MHW:I-kamerdecor: intiem decor-set – Van €9,99 voor €7,49

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit – Van €14,99 voor €11,99

Tennis World Tour – Andre Agassi – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

Tennis World Tour – Coach Sophie Walker – Van €4,99 voor €0,99

Tennis World Tour – John McEnroe – Van €3,99 voor €0,79

Tennis World Tour – Kristina Mladenovic – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Tennis World Tour – Rafael Nadal – Van €6,99 voor €1,39

Tennis World Tour – Skill Cards Pack – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

War Thunder – AH-1S Cobra – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Apache – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Black Shark – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – EC-665 Tiger HAP – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – G-Lynx – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Hunter FGA.9 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – JASDF Sabre – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Leopard – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Mangusta – Van €44,99 voor €26,99

War Thunder – MiG-17AS – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – OF-40 Mk.2 (MTCA) – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Rooikat 105 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Saab J-29D – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Sabre Skyblazers – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Sea Hawk – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Shenyang F-5 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Sho’t Kal Dalet – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Strv 103-0 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – Super AMX-30 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – T-55AM-1 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Type 74 mod G/Kai – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

War Thunder – Vautour IIA – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – XM-1 General Motors – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Warhammer 40 000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Monotask Servo-skull – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – City of Suffering – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Desperate Crusade – Van €2,99 €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquistior – Martyr – Faith Undone – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Herald Cherub – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Hollow Bliss – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Maelstrom of Carnage – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Prophecy – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Reverence Emote – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Charybdis mission – Van €4,99 voor €0,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Corrosive Footprints – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Discordant Choir – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Forgotten Arsenal – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Grim Penance – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Heresy Emote – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperial decoration – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Mind Plague – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Occult Siege – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Poisoned Souls – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Servo Comissar-skull – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Servo-skull – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Skull trail – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Skulldust emote – Van €2,99 voor €0,59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Seal of Inquisition Footprint – Van €1,99 voor €0,39

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Base Fragment Boost – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Deluxe Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Emote Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Emotes and Blessing – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Gods Pack – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Pet Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Pet Pack 2 – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane – XP Boost – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane Gold Boost – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane Helmet Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

