Deze generatie werden de zogenaamde ‘mid generation’-consoles geïntroduceerd. Het lijkt logisch dat dit met de volgende generatie voortgezet zal worden, maar dat ziet voormalig Xbox executive Albert Penello niet gebeuren.

Penello liet op Resetera weten dat we geen PlayStation 5 Pro en Xbox Series X X(?) zullen gaan zien. Althans, dat verwacht hij. Volgens de voormalige executive van Xbox is 4K tegenwoordig de mainstream resolutie voor pc en tv. 8K is ook al op de markt, maar Penello ziet het niet gebeuren dat dit snel het nieuwe normaal wordt, zoals 4K dat nu is.

Waarschijnlijk zullen tv’s zich meer gaan richten op meer NITS – voor mooiere HDR – en hogere framerates, dan dat er massaal wordt overgeschakeld naar 8K.

It may simply be less necessary as well. 4K was becoming a mainstream resolution for PC and TV’s, and the the base consoles were designed around driving 1080p (or less) output. When you have a set that requires 4x the performance *just* to drive 4x the pixels, then you eat up all the performance just driving resolution. I think it’s unlikely we’ll see 8K TV’s go mainstream in the same way we saw 4K go mainstream – we’re more likely to see improvements in NITS (to drive better HDR) or better framerates to support greater than 60fps on TV’s. CPU’s and GPU’s in the next-gen should easily support higher frame rates and wider colors.

So the mid-gen upgrades are not only less financially and technically viable, but also likely less necessary to keep up with display technologies.