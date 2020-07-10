Vrijwel maandelijks keert de ‘Games voor minder dan…’ rubriek terug in de PlayStation Store aanbiedingen sectie. Ook deze week weer en ditmaal gaat het om een reeks van games die maximaal €14,99 geprijsd zijn. Met andere woorden: je kunt behoorlijk goedkoop uit zijn.
Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we alle aanbiedingen hieronder op een rijtje gezet en voor hetzelfde overzicht, maar dan in de PlayStation Store, kan je hier terecht.
- Ratchet and Clank – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €12,79
- Hello Neighbor – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Human: Fall Flat – Van €14,99 voor €7,04
- Until Dawn – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- The Order: 1886 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- The Last Guardian – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
- Knowledge is Power – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Knowledge is Power: Decades – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- MotoGP 17 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Prototype 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Tales of Berseria – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- That’s You! – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Hello Neighbor Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Digimon World: Next Order – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Undertale – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Last of Us: Left Behind – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- INSIDE – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Sudden Strike 4 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk – Van €9,99 voor €3,49
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- BLACKSAD: Under the Skin – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Real Farm – Van €39,99 voor €1,19
- LIMBO and INSIDE Bundle – Van €26,99 voor €7,55
- Amnesia: Collection – Van €28,49 voor €3,70
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – Van €34,99 voor €8,74
- PROTOTYPE – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- MotoGP 14 – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Gravity Rush 2 – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Gravel Special Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – Van €36,99 voor €14,99
- Darkest Dungeon – Van €21,99 voor €8,79
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- KNACK – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Snakeybus – Van €11,99 voor €7,19
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Season One Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Shadows: Awakening – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- The Complex – Van €12,99 voor €7,79
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- VR Ping Pong Pro – Van €24,99 voor €8,74
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Gravel – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- A Hat in Time – Van €28,49 voor €14,99
- Chimparty – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Dakar 18 – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Xenon Racer – Van €39,99 voor €3,99
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- Agents of Mayhem – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Ride 2 – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
- TOKI – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- LIMBO – Van €8,99 voor €2,69
- EVERSPACE – Stellar Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation Bundel – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Valfaris Full Metal-modus – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- The Town of Light – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – Van €23,99 voor €3,59
- Flashback – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Yesterday Origins – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Tearaway Unfolded – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- State of Mind – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Dead Rising – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- The Inpatient – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version) – Van €34,99 voor €8,74
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- EVERSPACE – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Vector Unit Triple Pack – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Bloodborne: The Old Hunters – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Wizard of Legend – Van €15,99 voor €7,99
- Felix The Reaper – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Deponia Doomsday – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Bloodborne – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Intruders: Hide and Seek – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Jack N’ Jill – Van €4,99 voor €2,24
- Goodbye Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Slain: Back from Hell – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
- Hustle Kings VR – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday – Van €11,99 voor €3,59
- Super Blood Hockey – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Midnight Deluxe – Van €4,99 voor €2,24
- Skyhill – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Knightin’+ – Van €5,99 voor €3,59
- Chaos on Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Riptide GP Bundle – Van €12,99 voor €3,89
- Super Stardust Ultra – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- InkSplosion – Van €4,99 voor €1,74
- One Piece: Grand Cruise – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Riptide GP2 – Van €6,99 voor €1,39
- Killzone: Shadow Fall – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Shiftlings – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
- Hue – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – Van €7,99 voor €1,99
- Omega Strike – Van €11,99 voor €2,39
- TETRA’s Escape – Van €4,99 voor €2,24
- Riptide GP: Renegade – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Masters of Anima – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning – Van €4,99 voor €2,24
- Nefarious – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Wandersong – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Action Henk – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Bleed Complete Bundle – Van €28,49 voor €4,27
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
- Thomas Was Alone – Van €7,99 voor €1,59
- Heroes Trials – Van €5,99 voor €2,69
- Shadow of Loot Box – Van €7,99 voor €2,79
- Monster Slayers – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Uncanny Valley – Van €14,49 voor €3,62
- Golem Gates – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Super Stardust Ultra VR – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- One More Dungeon – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Aegis Defenders – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Fall of Light – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €8,09
- Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – Van €11,99 voor €2,39
- Bleed – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Bleed – Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Bleed 2 – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Bleed 2 – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €8,09
- The Swindle – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Titan Attacks! – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Tumble VR – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Ultratron – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- No Heroes Allowed! VR – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Super Stardust Ultra VR – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Hidden Agenda – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- My Friend Pedro – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Blind Men – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Citizens of Earth – Van €11,99 voor €3,59
- Citizens of Space – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Conga Master – Van €8,99 voor €2,69
- Dollhouse – Van €29,99 voor €2,99
- Duck Souls+ – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Habroxia – Van €6,99 voor €2,79
- Moonlighter – Van €19,99 voor €6,79
- Perils of Baking – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Rush Rover – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- SolSeraph – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Super Destronaut: Land Wars – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – Van €6,99 voor €1,74
- Thunder Paw – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- PlayStation VR Worlds – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle vol. 2 – Van €34,99 voor €14,99
- Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.
Voor mensen die Inside nog niet hebben………….4,99 is een koopje. Juweeltje.
Junk