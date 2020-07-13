

Resident Evil: Resistance is weer van een nieuwe update voorzien en die voegt veel nieuwe skins aan de game toe. Ook worden er andere kleine toevoegingen gedaan, zoals nieuwe gestures, voice-lines en meer. Buiten dat worden er per personages diverse aanpassingen doorgevoerd en de patch notes hieronder geven daar een duidelijk overzicht van.

De update is inmiddels te downloaden en is benodigd om in Resident Evil: Resistance verder te kunnen spelen.