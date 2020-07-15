

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint heeft, zoals we al lieten weten, een update ontvangen en het gaat hier om patch 2.1.0. Deze update voegt de langverwachte AI-teammaten toe als optionele feature. Ook zijn alle zaken voor het Resistance! evenement toegevoegd, dat morgen van start gaat.

Deze update komt met een behoorlijk lange lijst van punten en die hebben we hieronder allemaal op een rijtje gezet. De download is op de PlayStation 4 ongeveer 17.7GB groot, dus het zal even duren voordat deze binnen en geïnstalleerd is.

NEW FEATURES

AI TEAMMATES

The long awaited AI teammates are joining Nomad’s rank in the next TU. Teammates can be activated and deactivated from the lobby menu, and all of them can be customizable from the same menu.

Regroup – Teammates come back to the players.

– Teammates come back to the players. Go To – Teammates go to a designated position.

– Teammates go to a designated position. Cleared Hot – Teammates engage with enemy, seeking cover nearby.

– Teammates engage with enemy, seeking cover nearby. Hold Position – Teammates go to the closest cover and stick to their position.

To learn more about the AI Teammates, check out our deep dive article.

LIVE EVENT 2

Like in TU 1.1.0, we are bringing new limited content for two weeks. Live Event 2 will start on July 16 and will end on July 29.

This event will bring out 9 new missions:

3 hostages rescue missions

3 convoy ambush missions

3 camp assault missions

Those missions will be available for players to pick in the Objectives Board. Each mission fills a gauge that will unlock exclusive time-limited rewards. The missions will be playable again by players once the event is over, but it will not grant more rewards.

We will release our full mission briefing for Live Event 2 on Wednesday, July 15.

GUNSMITH & WEAPON UPDATE

To improve the customization in the Gunsmith, we have added the ability for players to select a firing mode by choosing two kinds of trigger: single fire or burst. Whichever mode the player choses, it will only impact the shots fired and not have any impact on the damage done.

Single fire – one bullet fired per pressure on the trigger.

– one bullet fired per pressure on the trigger. Burst – three bullets fired per pressure on the trigger.

To read more about the updates coming to the Gunsmith and various weapons in TU 2.1.0, check out our dedicated article.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS OBJECTIVE BOARD UPDATE

In order to make the objective board menu more valuable and engaging to players, information about weapons and attachments is no longer hidden by default.

Even if you have not discovered any intel about a weapon/attachment, it will now show up on the board as a grey tile with the name and silhouette to indicate the weapon family it belongs to.

Once you have found intel on the weapon/attachment, it will now have a tag to easily indicate where it can be acquired. These tags include: PvP, Maria’s Shop, Missions, Raid, Ubisoft Club, and Classes Rank 10.

ALERT MESSAGES

Players were missing alert messages in HUD due to settings, so visual improvements were made in the messages to fit the HUD settings. Messages were adapted to be displayed with a discrete visual. Immersive mode does not show alert messages anymore except for “warning” and “immediate action.”

“ Informative ” & “ attention ” messages: No loop No faded stripes Smaller width and text

” & “ ” messages: “ Warning ” message: Text less bold Slower animation loop Smaller width

” message: “ Critical ” message: Faster animation loop

” message:

PROJECT TITAN: NEW INTEL GATHERING PHASE VARIATIONS (OUT ON JULY 21)

New variations to the intel gathering phase between bosses have been added to the raid pool to bring players more variety. Those variations include new information about objectives and new intel for players to collect, which provide different associated stories for each raid boss.

As a reminder, Project Titan resets every Tuesday at 9:00 AM UTC so there will be different intel, objectives, and stories each week for players.

5 new intel gathering phase variations in Sector 1

5 new intel gathering phase variations in Sector 2

3 new intel gathering phase variations in Sector 3

CHARACTER AND CUSTOMIZATION

New Items in Maria’s Shop (Skell Credits)

Patches: 39 Flag Patches for the following countries:



United States Canada Germany France Switzerland Algeria Netherlands Austria Thailand Ireland Czech Republic Russia Sweden Morocco Finland Japan Poland Spain South Korea Romania Portugal New Zealand Italy Hungary South Africa Brazil Argentina Denmark Norway Chile Saudi Arabia Bolivia China Belgium Australia Tunisia United Kingdom Mexico Columbia

Customization: 9 Backpacks: 1 Hill Backpack Head/Neck: 3 Covered Exfil Carbon Helmet Ninja Half Mask Shemagh Tops: 5 Zipped Sweater Waterproof Top Sleeveless Jacket + T-Shirt Sports Jacket Large Rainstorm Coat

Gear: 19 Hill Set: 2 Hill Vest Hill Pants Chest: 5 Strap Chest Harness Light Carrier Harness Low Profile Chest Rig Light Plate Carrier Marten Plate Carrier Gloves: 3 High Density Gloves Heavy Duty Gloves Hard Padded Gloves Pants: 5 Long Bermuda Utility Work Pants Strap Shorts Baggy Pants Forest Tactical Pants Shoes: 4 Self-Fastening Tactical Sneaker Utility Boots Reinforced Boots Large Collar Sneakers

Weapons: 1 New Weapons: 1

– Echelon SMG

Attachments: 7 Muzzle Breaks: 3 762 Control Shield 338 Control Shield 556 Control Shield Scopes: 3 SLX5 Sight VC16 Sight Leupold Holo Sight ASR 100 Round Magazines

Vehicles: 5 Car: 3 Resistance Car | Outcast Exstatic | Outcast Helicopter:2 Blacklist MK. II | Standard Overseer | Outcast



New Live Event 2: Resistance Items

Customization: 5 Rainstorm Coat Armored Sport Zipped Sweater Rebel Ballistic Mask 3E Eclipse Balaclava Helmet Facial Paint: Tiger

Gear: 7 Coyote Plate Carrier Energy Strike Gloves Thigh Pads Pants Classic Sneakers Armored Dual Harness Vest Armored Soft Gloves Armored Heat Regulating Tactical Pants

Weapons: 2 New Weapons Strike Designator (unlockable and usable after the Live Event is over) New Variations

– Paladin 9 SNR | Survival

Attachments: 1 Prism Silencer



New Ubisoft Club Items | Ubisoft Forward*

Customization: 3 L3 Insight NVG I-AWARE TM-NVG Model 2740 LPNMV



*PLEASE NOTE THAT THE FOLLOWING ITEMS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE VIA UBISOFT CLUB TO PLAYERS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE UBISOFT FORWARD STREAM ON JULY 12 AND HAVE THEIR UBISOFT CLUB ACCOUNT LINKED TO THEIR PLATFORM OF CHOICE. IF YOU MISSED THE STREAM, PLAYERS WILL HAVE A FUTURE OPPORTUNITY TO RECEIVE THEM. WE WILL SHARE CLOSER TO THE DATE WHEN PLAYERS WILL BE ABLE TO GET THEM.

New Items in Store (Ghost Coins)

Urban Hero Bundle | All items also available individually Kevlar Ballistic Helmet Urban Hero Jacket Airtight Backpack First Spear Operator Outer Gloves Blackhawk Terrain Mid Boots

Modern Ninja Bundle | All items also available individually UA Heat Gear Tactical Balaclava Spandex Shirt High Tech Infiltration Pants Silent Shoes

Blacklist Mk. II Bundle | Not available individually Blacklist Mk. II | Desert Blacklist Mk. II | Snow Blacklist Mk. II | Hill Blacklist Mk. II | Jungle

Weapon Reskins: 2

– Echelon SMG | Custom

– Echelon SMG | Custom – Maxim 9 | Custom

PVP

Observer Mode

Coming with the new TU is also the Observer mode in the Ghost War custom matches. The Observer mode will allow an extra person to have a global and individual view on the PvP game ongoing. It includes:

players’ tag and status

chosen weapons

ability used

position on the map

PvP UI Widgets

To improve the quality of the PvP mode in the game, we added the option for players to show or hide several widgets and to modify a couple of settings:

PvP Team Widget – see which player/ability is still alive in a game

– see which player/ability is still alive in a game Drone Counter

PvP Notifications

PvP Team Status Updates – see how many players are left in a game

– see how many players are left in a game PvP Score – see the score added after an action

– see the score added after an action PvP Surveillance HUD – see and modify the surveillance system markers settings Display Size Background shading

– see and modify the surveillance system markers settings Icon Markers Surveillance System – see the surveillance system markers on the minimap

– see the surveillance system markers on the minimap PvP Kill Log

PvP Sabotage HUD – see and modify the sabotage markers settings Display Size Background Shading

– see and modify the sabotage markers settings

Item Drop

Item drop is also a new feature coming to improve the PvP mode in our game. Players are now able to drop items from the item wheel and allow other co-op players to pick them up. You can drop any consumable that is not a class-specific item or the drone.

For example, if you’ve got an extra syringe, drop it for a hurt teammate to pick up and get back in the fight. Have an extra grenade? Spread the firepower to your teammates to corner your opponents.

New Ghost War Missions

Bringing out new content for our PvP players, we are integrating new Ghost War missions. Those new missions will include new challenges and achievements for our players:

Pursuer – kill 10 enemies detected with pulse vision | Reward: “Pursuer” Title + 2000 Skell credits.

– kill 10 enemies detected with pulse vision | Reward: “Pursuer” Title + 2000 Skell credits. Trapper – Concuss 10 enemies with the shock pistol from Echelon class | Reward: 2000 Skell credits.

– Concuss 10 enemies with the shock pistol from Echelon class | Reward: 2000 Skell credits. Support – Buff 10 friendlies with the supply drone | Reward: 2000 Skell credits

– Buff 10 friendlies with the supply drone | Reward: 2000 Skell credits Defense Drone Specialist – Hit enemies 100 times with the defense drone | Reward: 2000 Skell credits.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Made improvements to movement/running animations visible from further camera settings.

Fixed an issue where the DMR rifle caused an instant kill glitch. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new form.

Fixed an issue where the Logistics Expert milestone could not be completed.

Fixed an issue which would prevent players from unlocking upgrades for MK2 and MK3 even with perks unlocked in Ghost War.

Fixed several clipping issues on items. See the full list of items impacted by this fix below.

Fury, Fixit, and Vasily figures will now be available by default in the game.

Fixed an issue where NPCs, who are killed with a headshot, would shout.

Fixed an issue where reload input would be triggered if players cancel heal animation.

Fixed an issue where unlocking clues during “What’s the plan to extract the Strategist?” investigation would not complete the mission.

Fixed some issues affecting key binding.

Fixed an issue where Echelon Sonar Vision would not mark kamikaze drones during Cerberus fight.

Fixed an issue where shaders would be displayed in high intensity on collectibles or pickable items.

Fixed an issue where taking the Intel would not update the Intel description in HUD.

Added missing UMP CQC and Folding Ironsight models in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where there would be inconsistency on “Damage to Drones” text on upgrades for different weapon classes.

PATCH NOTES

AI

Fixed an issue where Poison Behemoth could get stuck when hitting the chopper.

Fixed an issue where Heavy NPCs wouldn’t be killed with hacked turrets or miniguns.

Fixed an issue where Ogre Drones would move near camp before exploding which would alert all enemies nearby.

Fixed an issue in co-op where automated turrets would be redeployed after a host migration.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue where several audio logs on World Lore wouldn’t play or would be cut off.

Fixed an audio issue that occurred with the package drop sound on delivery drones.

Fixed an issue where shooting sound would be missing on C-SFP Baal.

EXPLOITS

Fixed an issue where the DMR rifle caused an instant kill glitch. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new forum.

Fixed an issue where button spamming provided additional health in PvP mode.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue with the Engineer Wasp drones that would sometimes cause them not to deploy.

Fixed an issue where Sync Shot Drone stealth kills were counted as a normal kill in stats.

Fixed an issue where some drones would not be destroyed when hitting vehicles.

Fixed an issue where players were not be able to switch between normal, night, and thermal vision while going up or down ladders.

Fixed an issue affecting Aim Sensitivity option while in a grab animation state.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck sliding at Auroa Weather Station

Fixed an issue where grabbing an NPC while they were getting out of a vehicle would make the NPC replicate the player’s actions.

Fixed an issue where binoculars would be reversed in Photo mode.

Balanced the cost of crafting bandages compared to the cost of crafting syringes.

Fixed an issue where reload input would be triggered if players cancel heal animation.

Fixed some animation issues related to the Breaching Kit.

Players who were missing binoculars should now be able to find them in their inventory.

Fixed an issue where NPCs killed with a headshot would shout.

Fixed an issue where NPCs would open their eyes after being killed.

Fixed an issue where the player would be able to dive-prone into shallow water.

Fixed an issue where the main character’s arm wouldn’t appear while aiming down sight on certain weapons.

Made improvements to movement animations visible from further camera settings.

Fixed an issue where the healing animation on the left arm wouldn’t be synced when wearing the Fourth Echelon Top and Pants.

ITEMS

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. These fixes affect the following accessories: backpacks, right arm tattoos, Heavy Duty Gas Mask, TCI Patrol II Headset, Judge Mask I Assault and Soft Gloves.

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. These fixes affect the following pants: Thigh Pads Pants, Forest Tactical Pants, Fourth Echelon Pants, Chino Pants, Fury Pants, and Kyle Pants.

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. Theses fixes affect the following tops: Turtleneck Top, Wym Van Dyke Shirt, Kyle T-shirt, and Third Echelon Vest.

Fixed several color issues on customizable items. Theses fixes affect the following items: Coyote Plate Carrier Vest, Wrapped Shemagh, Downcurve Sunglasses, and Scuba Diver items.

Fixed an issue which would make the belt no longer visible when Third Echelon Top is equipped.

Fixed a customization issue on glasses associated with half face mask.

Fixed a customization issue that would occasionally show a floating pouch after equipping Tight Pad Shorts.

Fixed a customization issue on Wolf Mask where the preview and icon of the item would not match.

Fixed a weapon display issue that appeared in the customization tab after opening and closing the identity tab.

Fixed a graphical issue that appeared on Commissar Slacks’ Pants.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to dismantle the Walker Vest received from Project Titan Raid.

Fixed an issue where players could see a black hole on the Shemagh in the customize menu.

Fixed an issue where belt color would change in the bivouac customize menu.

MISSIONS

Fixed an issue where unlocking clues during “What’s the plan to extract the Strategist?” investigation would not complete the mission.

Fixed an issue where two wasp drones would be invisible in the training center camp during the Black Sheep mission.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck inside a rock after respawn during An Eye for an AI mission at Darkwood Island Port.

Fixed an issue where an NPC would be missing during Talk to Skell about the Plan objective.

Fixed an issue where prisoner NPCs would get stuck inside their cage during Hostile Takeover Guerilla mission.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to drive a helicopter after killing an enemy that was trying to drive during An Ingenuous Genius when in co-op.

Fixed an issue where the Protect the Programmers objective would sometime fail if a co-op player shot into the vehicle.

Fixed an issue which would prevent players from collecting the last clue and finishing What is the CLAW Project? investigation.

PC

Fixed an issue where holding the Esc key when in bivouac would close and open menu.

Fixed some issues affecting key binding.

Fixed some issues that were affecting text chat while on PC.

PvP

Fixed an issue where the Logistics Expert milestone could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where PvP voice chat would not mute properly after leaving squad.

Fixed an issue where a round would not finish automatically when the enemy leaves the team during the loadout phase.

Fixed an issue where Panther Rank & Class challenge could be completed with SMG weapon.

Fixed an issue where defusing a sabotage objective would have no effect if a host migration happens during the action.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s Defense drone would remain highlighted by Sensor Launcher or Intel Grenade if the engineer is highlighted when deploying the drone.

Fixed an issue where PvP player stats would sometimes reset after rebooting. Corrupted stats will not be restored to their correct value, but they will increase properly once TU 2.1.0 is released.

Fixed an issue where the Drone Hunter perk would not work for Engineer specific drones.

Fixed an issue where toxic gas from Gas Drones would not appear on the minimap.

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking search feedback page was missing on the PvP squad page.

Fixed an issue where players would be pulled into another match when it’s found even after quitting the session

Fixed an issue where the performance page would be blocked if the round ends with text chat open.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive the kill assist if several seconds pass after they dealt damage to an enemy.

Fixed an issue where players could not take cover behind specific objectives.

Fixed some issues where parts of maps could be seen before entering a game.

Fixed some issues where notifications and HUD elements would disappear in specific situations.

Fixed terrain issues on some PvP maps. These fixes affect the following maps: Harbor and Stoney Creek.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s drone would not attack marked enemies hiding behind a wall.

Added red color on enemy markers for Protanopia and Deuteranopia Accessibility Modes.

Fixed an issue on the Construction Site map where players would teleport on the bridge when trying to crawl under it.

Fixed a clipping issue that would happen inside the water tower fence on the Harbor map.

Fixed some animation and gameplay issues on the Stone Creek map.

Balanced Assault Class so it now has three health chunks and 10% Bullet Damage Reduction instead of four in Ghost War.

Fixed an issue where players were previously able to use healing items in the Radiation Circle.

Fixed an issue where marking an enemy would not award points while using the Recon Mastery perk.

RAID

Fixed an issue where Echelon Sonar Vision would not mark kamikaze drones during Cerberus fight.

Fixed an issue where sound would be missing during Killed in Action animation if entire squad dies before player during a boss fight.

Fixed an issue where Covered Bump Helmet would not drop on the Raid.

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in prone position after climbing a platform in Wyvern boss arena.

Fixed an issue where players would respawn out of bounds when killed in lava.

Fixed several issues where character would get stuck in specific locations.

UI

Fixed an issue where shaders would be displayed in high intensity on collectibles or pickable items.

Fixed an issue where changing preset size option to Normal or Small would not change anything on the interface (except for top right HUD elements).

Fixed an issue where taking the Intel would not update the Intel description in HUD.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a weapon’s stats would increase the weapon’s value displayed.

Fixed an issue preventing players to sort their weapons in Immersive Mode.

Fixed an issue where equipping weapons and gear via HUD prompt would toggle the interface on/off.

Fixed an issue where incorrect weapon categories would be displayed for all vehicles with equipped weapons.

Fixed an issue where RU Long-Range FOV Sight would be marked as owned but couldn’t be equipped.

Fixed an issue where the player info thumbnail in the lobby menu would appear blank in a 4-player co-op.

Fixed an issue where the “filter by name” option in the objectives board menu wouldn’t have functionality for scopes and underbarrels.

Fixed an issue where some missions couldn’t be pinned or unpinned when clicking on its icon from Tacmap.

Fixed an issue where minimap settings would be reset to default when accessing the Macro Tweak custom page after a game reload.

WEAPONS