

Deze week kondigde Ubisoft tijdens het ‘Ubisoft Forward’ evenement het zesde deel in de Far Cry-reeks aan. De befaamde shooter neemt ons ditmaal mee naar het tropische Yara, waar Anton Castillo met de scepter zwaait.

Om het verhaal in goede banen te leiden, houden de meeste first person shooters – waaronder ook Far Cry – zich vast aan cut-scènes die je vanuit de ogen van de hoofdpersoon meemaakt. Far Cry 6 zal deze traditie echter verbreken, want in gesprek met Press-Start heeft narrative director Navid Khavari laten weten dat de cut-scènes zich dit keer zullen afspelen in de derde persoon.

Dit betekent dat je je personage – inclusief de door jou gekozen kleding en accessoires – volledig gaat zien in de game. Khavari benadrukt echter ook dat hij niet te veel wil leunen op de cinematics, maar ook de wereld van Yara voor zich wil laten spreken. Hij hoopt dit te bereiken door de speler te betrekken in de ‘bewegende ansichtkaart’ die Yara moet zijn:

“We don’t want a game that is just primarily focused on cinematics. Far Cry has such a dynamic open world and in Far Cry 6 that’s where kind of the feel and look of Yara as this moving postcard, one that you’re you’re literally walking through this postcard and has a contrast of beauty but also the impression of Anton and this sort of weighty drama. We needed to make sure those things were cohesive and live together. I think in some ways, I find that cinematics can serve as sort of signposts in terms of tone that kind of inform the rest of the tone of the story and the open world, and it was important for us to make it feel cohesive.”