

Ghost of Tsushima ligt vanaf morgen in de winkels en nu het embargo op de reviews is verlopen, komt er steeds meer nieuwe informatie over de game naar buiten. De Trophies kunnen dan natuurlijk niet achterblijven en die zijn nu door Powerpyx gepubliceerd.

Helemaal volledig is de lijst niet, gezien er wat verborgen Trophies zijn die Powerpyx niet deelt. Dit omwille van spoilers omtrent het verhaal, de rest hebben we natuurlijk op een rijtje gezet en kijk alleen verder als je het zeker weet.

Ghost of Tsushima kent geen Trophies voor de moeilijkheidsgraad en om de platinum te bemachtigen zul je de game uit moeten spelen en diverse randactiviteiten moeten zien te voltooien. Het is niet echt ingewikkeld te noemen, waardoor het voor veel spelers goed te doen moet zijn.

Platinum

Living Legend

-Obtain All Trophies

Goud

Helping Sword Hand

-Complete all of Tales of Tsushima

Zilver

The Warrior Monk

-Complete all of Norio’s Tales

The Vengeful Warrior

-Complete all of Masako’s Tales

The Unbending Archer

-Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales

The Headstrong Thief

-Complete all of Yuna’s Tales

Teller of Tales

-Complete all of the Mythic Tales

Have a Nice Fall

-Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge

Cooper Clan Cosplayer

-Dress up as a legendary thief

Body, Mind, and Spirit

-Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes

Master Liberator

-Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island

Brons

Hidden Story Trophy (1)

Hidden Story Trophy (2)

Hidden Story Trophy (3)

Hidden Story Trophy (4)

Hidden Story Trophy (5)

Hidden Story Trophy (6)

Hidden Story Trophy (7)

Hidden Story Trophy (8)

Hidden Story Trophy (9)

Hidden Story Trophy (10)

Hidden Story Trophy (11)

Hidden Story Trophy (12)

Flash of Steel

-Defeat 20 enemies with a counter attack after a Perfect Parry

Witness Protection

-Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing

All in the Wrist

-Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff

Open for Business

-Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times

There Can Be Only One

-Successfully complete every duel

Hunting Precision

-Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes

The Ghost of Legend

-Build your Legend to earn the title of Ghost of Tsushima

Quick Study

-Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances

Every Trick in the Book

-Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques

The Perfect Storm

-Fully upgrade your sword

A Charming Man

-Equip a charm in all 6 slots

Gifted

-Collect 10 gifts

Slay

-Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear

Light the Way

-Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima

Den of Thieves

-Discover Umugi Cove

Favor of the Kami

-Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima

Honor the Unseen

-Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima

Lost and Found

-Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit

Monochrome Masters

-Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchantse

Dirge of the Fallen Forge

-Play the “Lament of the storm” at a friend’s grave

A Moment in Time

-Personalize a scene in Photo Mode

Avid Reader

-Collect 20 Records

Know Your Enemy

-Collect 20 Mongol artifacts

Hero of the People

-Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara

A Fight for the Isle

-Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara

Good Riddance

-Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama

Securing Sanctuary

-Liberate all occupied ares in Toyotama

Mass Eviction

-Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata

A New Safe Haven

-Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata

Meer over Ghost of Tsushima lees je hier in onze review.