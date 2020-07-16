Ghost of Tsushima ligt vanaf morgen in de winkels en nu het embargo op de reviews is verlopen, komt er steeds meer nieuwe informatie over de game naar buiten. De Trophies kunnen dan natuurlijk niet achterblijven en die zijn nu door Powerpyx gepubliceerd.
Helemaal volledig is de lijst niet, gezien er wat verborgen Trophies zijn die Powerpyx niet deelt. Dit omwille van spoilers omtrent het verhaal, de rest hebben we natuurlijk op een rijtje gezet en kijk alleen verder als je het zeker weet.
Ghost of Tsushima kent geen Trophies voor de moeilijkheidsgraad en om de platinum te bemachtigen zul je de game uit moeten spelen en diverse randactiviteiten moeten zien te voltooien. Het is niet echt ingewikkeld te noemen, waardoor het voor veel spelers goed te doen moet zijn.
Platinum
Living Legend
-Obtain All Trophies
Goud
Helping Sword Hand
-Complete all of Tales of Tsushima
Zilver
The Warrior Monk
-Complete all of Norio’s Tales
The Vengeful Warrior
-Complete all of Masako’s Tales
The Unbending Archer
-Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales
The Headstrong Thief
-Complete all of Yuna’s Tales
Teller of Tales
-Complete all of the Mythic Tales
Have a Nice Fall
-Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge
Cooper Clan Cosplayer
-Dress up as a legendary thief
Body, Mind, and Spirit
-Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes
Master Liberator
-Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island
Brons
Hidden Story Trophy (1)
Hidden Story Trophy (2)
Hidden Story Trophy (3)
Hidden Story Trophy (4)
Hidden Story Trophy (5)
Hidden Story Trophy (6)
Hidden Story Trophy (7)
Hidden Story Trophy (8)
Hidden Story Trophy (9)
Hidden Story Trophy (10)
Hidden Story Trophy (11)
Hidden Story Trophy (12)
Flash of Steel
-Defeat 20 enemies with a counter attack after a Perfect Parry
Witness Protection
-Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing
All in the Wrist
-Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff
Open for Business
-Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times
There Can Be Only One
-Successfully complete every duel
Hunting Precision
-Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes
The Ghost of Legend
-Build your Legend to earn the title of Ghost of Tsushima
Quick Study
-Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances
Every Trick in the Book
-Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques
The Perfect Storm
-Fully upgrade your sword
A Charming Man
-Equip a charm in all 6 slots
Gifted
-Collect 10 gifts
Slay
-Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear
Light the Way
-Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima
Den of Thieves
-Discover Umugi Cove
Favor of the Kami
-Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima
Honor the Unseen
-Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima
Lost and Found
-Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit
Monochrome Masters
-Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchantse
Dirge of the Fallen Forge
-Play the “Lament of the storm” at a friend’s grave
A Moment in Time
-Personalize a scene in Photo Mode
Avid Reader
-Collect 20 Records
Know Your Enemy
-Collect 20 Mongol artifacts
Hero of the People
-Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara
A Fight for the Isle
-Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara
Good Riddance
-Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama
Securing Sanctuary
-Liberate all occupied ares in Toyotama
Mass Eviction
-Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata
A New Safe Haven
-Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata
Meer over Ghost of Tsushima lees je hier in onze review.
Dus die zit binnen twee weken in de lijst. Zin in!
Zo hard no lifen voor de plat instant gotyyyyy