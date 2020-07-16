Destiny 2 heeft deze week weer een nieuwe update ontvangen en het betreft hier versie 2.9.1.1. Zoals gebruikelijk komt deze update met een changelog en die heeft Bungie inmiddels ook gepubliceerd en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.
Deze update richt zich vooral op diverse issues die spelers kunnen ervaren tijdens het spelen, waaronder wat kleine problemen met betrekking tot de besturing. Ook de deur in de Hexahedron – die soms niet open ging – is nu aangepast, waardoor die doet wat het doen moet.
Voor alle aanvullende details verwijzen we je zoals altijd graag naar het overzicht hieronder.
ACTIVITIES
DUNGEON PROPHECY
- Fixed an issue where a door in the Hexahedron would occasionally not open.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
CONTROLS
- Remapping the input for Interact no longer changes the button prompt for Revive which will always be mapped to X/Square.
- Fixed an issue where canceling a glide jump would cause Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump after landing.
- Updated default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit to match standard control preset (X/Square -> A/Cross).
- Fixed an issue where Hunters would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.
INVESTMENT
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Pyramid Focusing was only rewarding 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as stated in the Triumph.
- To help players optimize daily weapon bounties, Banshee now picks six new weapon types to focus on each week – three primary, one special, and two heavy.
- Added a Season Rank Stat tracker for Season of Arrivals.
- The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has been removed.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where Witherhoard’s projectiles would appear randomly on screen while using abilities or when stowed away.
- Fixed an issue that caused Witherhoard’s direct hit damage to be unintentionally doubled if a player swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where the Surprise Attack perk does would not properly deactivate and reactivate when switching Sidearms
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where the Fencing Salute Emote could allow players to get out of the environment.
- Fixed an issue where the “Hide Hints” settings option was currently displaying as “Never Show Full SteamID” and not functioning properly.