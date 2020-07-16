Het gebeurt met enige regelmaat dat games omgezet worden naar het witte doek. Zo verscheen eerder dit jaar nog Sonic the Hedgehog in de bioscoop en Mortal Kombat kreeg zijn eigen animatieserie. Twee jaar geleden werd ook een Monster Hunter film aangekondigd, maar fans van de franchise zullen daar wat langer op moeten wachten.

De film zou oorspronkelijk in september in de bioscopen te zien zijn, maar is nu uitgesteld naar april 2021. De film wordt geregisseerd door Paul W. S. Anderson die eerder ook de Resident Evil films onder zijn hoede nam. De film zal in Zuid-Afrika opgenomen worden en het enige wat we aan details hebben is de onderstaande synopsis.

Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.