Hello Games heeft No Man’s Sky weer eens voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze zorgt niet alleen voor wat verbeteringen, maar brengt ook een geheel nieuwe omgeving met zich mee.

De leukste toevoeging van de nieuwe update is een gloednieuw gebied, dat een waar kerkhof van schroot is van oude ruimteschepen. Deze schepen zitten nog vol items – waaronder belangrijke upgrades voor jouw eigen ship – die je kan gebruiken, dus is het zaak om alleen of met vrienden deze te onderzoeken. In de trailer, die onder dit bericht te zien is, wordt kort uitgelegd wat je van ‘Desolation’ kunt verwachten.

De nieuwe update brengt ook flink wat verbeteringen met zich mee. Zo wordt onder andere de balans van verschillende wapens en vijanden aangepast, wat zorgt voor snellere en meer dynamische gevechten. De volledige lijst is als volgt: