Resident Evil 3 ligt al geruime tijd in de schappen en naast de uitstekende singleplayermodus, bevat de game ook nog een multiplayer optie. Deze modus staat beter bekend als Resident Evil: Resistance en is nu voorzien van een nieuwe update. Update 1.08 staat klaar om gedownload te worden en het betreft hier een kleine update.
Er worden wat kleine zaken aangepast en het meest noemenswaardige zijn de aantal balansupdates. Zo worden January en Annette ietwat aangepast, zodat ze beter gebalanceerd zijn. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken.
Resolved Issues
- Resolved an issue where the effect of the Power Limiter Mod skill card did not reset correctly at the end of a match when included in the Mastermind’s deck, causing it to reduce the Mastermind’s ultimate skill cooldown by a greater amount than intended.
- Resolved an issue where the game would occasionally crash when Jill used the HOT DOGGER.
- Resolved an issue where the game would occasionally crash if the Mastermind continued to attempt to place creatures in the map after the creature limit had been reached.
- Resolved an issue where activating the Mastermind’s ultimate skill would subtract Bio Energy equal to the cost of the most recently used skill card.
Balance Adjustments
January
- Increased the cost of First Aid Spray, Infection Treatment Spray, and Enhancing Spray when purchased from the Armory using Cyber Monday’s “Pharmacy” skill variant.
Annette
- Reduced the duration of the invincibility effect when using Zombie Apocalypse’s “Ambush” skill variant.