

De PlayStation 4 krijgt ondanks dat de PlayStation 5 in aantocht is nog alle aandacht van Sony, dat blijkt wel uit de aanstaande release van firmware 8.00. Japanse gamers melden op Twitter dat ze een uitnodiging voor de beta van firmware 8.00 hebben ontvangen en tevens staan de update details al in de uitnodiging aangegeven.

Deze update richt zich voornamelijk op de party chat en komt met wat nieuwe features en mogelijkheden. Alle details hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Wanneer de beta in Europa van start gaat is nog niet bekend, maar dat zal vast niet lang meer duren.

PS4 Update 8.00 Patch Notes

The following changes have been made to Party and Messages

When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created.

You can now use your group across party and messages. you can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with.

Messages have been added to the screen during parties. When you select messages, you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group.

The public/private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party.

You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select party. You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice Chat Cnnection], which has been added to the party settings.

Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted.

You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well as your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them.

Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session within the game.

The following changes have been made to parental controls.

Communicating with other players and viewing content created by other players have been combined and are now communication and user-generated content. If you’ve selected “Not Allowed” for either of the settings, the same setting will transfer after the update.

Other updated features:

Mute all microphones has been added to the quick menu under sound/devices. This setting mutes all microphones connected to your PS4.

The following changes have been made for communities