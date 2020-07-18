Intussen zijn er toch wel al een hoop teams uit Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions aan ons voorgesteld en vandaag hebben we er opnieuw eentje voor je klaarstaan. Bandai Namco stelt ons ditmaal voor aan Ramon Victorino uit het Uruguay Junior Youth team. Je kan een korte beschrijving van zijn personage én een nieuwe trailer hieronder bekijken.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is vanaf 28 augustus verkrijgbaar.

Uruguay Junior Youth

A team from a South American country that has a long-established football history. They play football so that Victorino can make the best use of his speedy and decisive plays as the surrounding players support him.