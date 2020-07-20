Ghost of Tsushima is intussen al een paar dagen uit en dat is verschillende grote gamestudio’s niet ontgaan. Vooral de andere first-party studio’s van Sony willen de komst van Ghost of Tsushima vieren en doen dit op een wel erg leuke manier. De verschillende Twitter accounts van deze studio’s postten namelijk onlangs allen een stuk art waarbij personages uit andere games op hun manier een bezoekje brengen aan de wereld van samoerai Jin.

Er zitten zeker enkele leuke stukken tussen, dus scroll gerust even naar beneden om alles te aanschouwen. Ghost of Tsushima zelf is nu verkrijgbaar, check hier onze review, als je dat nog niet gedaan zou hebben.

Congratulations to our family up at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! We're ready to learn the way of the Ghost and fight alongside Jin and take on the Mongol Empire! pic.twitter.com/NZvPY3TWSb — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) July 17, 2020

Congratulations to our wonderful friends at @SuckerPunchProd on launching #GhostofTsushima! We're all so excited to play and experience the story and stunning world you've created. Art by Hyoung T. Nam. pic.twitter.com/Ml0abOvzDo — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 17, 2020

Congratulations to our lovely friends @SuckerPunchProd on their incredible launch day! 🍂💖 Our Art Director Kareem Ettouney created this #MadeInDreams homage to celebrate, which you can also check out in #DreamsPS4! pic.twitter.com/hRJ3nw0W0x — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) July 17, 2020

Congratulations to our super talented friends @SuckerPunchProd for launching the thrilling, and breathtakingly beautiful #GhostofTsushima!! We are so happy for you, and can’t wait to get lost in this incredible world! 👏👏👏🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6UOhbodhu — Pixelopus (@Pixelopus) July 17, 2020

Two Ghosts and a Boy (and a fox). Congratulations to the team @SuckerPunchProd on the official launch of Ghost of Tsushima! We can't wait to play in the beautiful world you have created.

All of your friends @SonySantaMonica #GhostofTsushima #playstation

Credit: @dlongfish pic.twitter.com/etjJjVB1fD — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) July 17, 2020