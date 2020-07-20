Ghost of Tsushima is intussen al een paar dagen uit en dat is verschillende grote gamestudio’s niet ontgaan. Vooral de andere first-party studio’s van Sony willen de komst van Ghost of Tsushima vieren en doen dit op een wel erg leuke manier. De verschillende Twitter accounts van deze studio’s postten namelijk onlangs allen een stuk art waarbij personages uit andere games op hun manier een bezoekje brengen aan de wereld van samoerai Jin.
Er zitten zeker enkele leuke stukken tussen, dus scroll gerust even naar beneden om alles te aanschouwen. Ghost of Tsushima zelf is nu verkrijgbaar, check hier onze review, als je dat nog niet gedaan zou hebben.
Congratulations to our family up at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! We're ready to learn the way of the Ghost and fight alongside Jin and take on the Mongol Empire! pic.twitter.com/NZvPY3TWSb
— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to our wonderful friends at @SuckerPunchProd on launching #GhostofTsushima! We're all so excited to play and experience the story and stunning world you've created.
Art by Hyoung T. Nam. pic.twitter.com/Ml0abOvzDo
— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to our lovely friends @SuckerPunchProd on their incredible launch day! 🍂💖
Our Art Director Kareem Ettouney created this #MadeInDreams homage to celebrate, which you can also check out in #DreamsPS4! pic.twitter.com/hRJ3nw0W0x
— Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to our super talented friends @SuckerPunchProd for launching the thrilling, and breathtakingly beautiful #GhostofTsushima!!
We are so happy for you, and can’t wait to get lost in this incredible world! 👏👏👏🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6UOhbodhu
— Pixelopus (@Pixelopus) July 17, 2020
Two Ghosts and a Boy (and a fox).
Congratulations to the team @SuckerPunchProd on the official launch of Ghost of Tsushima! We can't wait to play in the beautiful world you have created.
All of your friends @SonySantaMonica #GhostofTsushima #playstation
Credit: @dlongfish pic.twitter.com/etjJjVB1fD
— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) July 17, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS to our friends at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! Now our weekend is going to go by so quick! pic.twitter.com/pi9MCxjKp5
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 17, 2020
Hou er niet zo van. Zijn verschillende werelden in verschillende tijden en hebben dus behalve dat ze van Sony zijn niks met elkaar te maken. Net zoals dat megaman in Monster Hunter World zit en terminator of predator in Mortal Kombat. Heb er helemaal niks mee.
@Oldskool-NL: I agree
@Anoniem-562:
Hij geeft gewoon zijn mening met een prima onderbouwing, niks mis mee toch?
Ot: op een paar minder gelukte combinaties, zit er toffe art tussen!
@Oldskool-NL: Is geen kwestie van wel/niet houden, dit is een eerbetoon van andere ontwikkelaars. Alleen maar respect dat ze zo op elkander reageren!
Ik hou hiervan! Je mede ontwikkelaars feliciteren met de release van een game. Zij weten als geen ander hoeveel tijd men in een game stopt. De samenhorigheid van PlayStation ontwikkelaars is super mooi! Op die manier tillen ze elkaar steeds naar een hoger level wat voor ons als gamers ten goede komt!
@Oldskool-NL: compleet met je eens als het een cross over is… Kratos in een Metal Gear Solid game of Sackboy als zombie in Dead Island… Maar om elkaar als ontwikkelaar te feliciteren met de release van een game is wel super!
Niks mis mee, zulke alleenstaande artwork wat verder niks betekenen buiten de felicitaties om…