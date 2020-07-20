Ghost of Tsushima is intussen al een paar dagen uit en dat is verschillende grote gamestudio’s niet ontgaan. Vooral de andere first-party studio’s van Sony willen de komst van Ghost of Tsushima vieren en doen dit op een wel erg leuke manier. De verschillende Twitter accounts van deze studio’s postten namelijk onlangs allen een stuk art waarbij personages uit andere games op hun manier een bezoekje brengen aan de wereld van samoerai Jin.

Er zitten zeker enkele leuke stukken tussen, dus scroll gerust even naar beneden om alles te aanschouwen. Ghost of Tsushima zelf is nu verkrijgbaar, check hier onze review, als je dat nog niet gedaan zou hebben.