

Al voor de launch van Dreams liet Media Molecule weten dat VR-support hoog op het verlanglijstje stond van de Britse studio. De ontwikkelaars voegen nu ook echt daad bij woord, want de laatste patch met versienummer 2.16 zorgt ervoor dat de game nu speelbaar is met de PlayStation VR-headset.

Daarbij heeft Media Molecule er ook voor gezorgd dat je een goede introductie krijgt over de werking van Dreams in combinatie met PlayStation VR. Hiervoor hebben ze een reeks filmpjes gemaakt die je tot in de fijne details uitleggen hoe je zelf content kunt maken in deze bijzondere creatie kit.

Tevens heb je de mogelijkheid om bijvoorbeeld de grootte van het scherm aan te passen, lage framerates toe te staan én er is een showcase met voorbeelden en inspiratie voor de community.

Ten slotte zijn er ook nog een aantal andere verbeteringen doorgevoerd en er is een trailer beschikbaar gesteld. Zowel de trailer als de volledige patchnotes staan hieronder voor je klaar.