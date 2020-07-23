No Man’s Sky is vandaag de dag een veel diepere ervaring dan toen de game lanceerde, dit dankzij de ongelooflijke support van Hello Games. De laatste uitbreiding heeft echter voor wat problemen gezorgd en deze worden nu opgelost met een nieuwe update.

Patch 2.61 focust zich hoofdzakelijk op het wegwerken van bugs en problemen. Er worden ook wat grafische effecten aangepast en textures die niet goed werden weergegeven, zijn nu gecorrigeerd.

De volledige lijst is als volgt: