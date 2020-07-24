Mimimi Games wist met Desperados III hoge ogen te gooien en er is nu een nieuwe update beschikbaar die de game nog iets leuker maakt.
Update 1.2 zorgt er niet alleen voor dat er een aantal problemen worden opgelost, er wordt namelijk ook wat nieuwe content toegevoegd. Het gaat om vier ‘Baron Challenges’ voor Flagstone, Mayor Higgins’ Estate, Eagle Falls en Casa DeVitt.
De nieuwe content wordt getoond in de trailer hieronder en daaronder tref je de specifieke details van deze update.
Summary
- Four new Baron Challenges
- Bug Fixes
- Stability Improvements
Performance and Stability
- Crash Fixes: We made further optimizations to improve the overall stability of the game. Crashes should happen less frequently now, and a few crash cases should be gone completely.
New Content
- Four new Baron’s Challenge Missions:
- Vanishing Act: A certain snake-oil salesman is peddling his wares at the town square of Flagstone. Make him disappear.
- Untitled Voodoo Mission: Isabelle is about to crash Mayor Higgins’ wedding, and she has brought a LOT of mind control darts.
- Public Transportation: Two dead men must be carried to the Eagle Falls train station. The guards won’t shoot on sight, but if they see a body…
- Bird Hunting: Doc is perched on the roof of Casa DeVitt, with plenty of ammo and five targets on his list. The party is still going. Happy hunting.
Bug Fixes
- Main Menu Continue Button Fix: The “Continue” option in the main menu has some unforeseen special cases, which are fixed now. Users shouldn’t load into locked or broken levels anymore.
- Cloth Simulation Fixes: The stability of the cloth simulation for all characters has been improved.
- Mission Statistics Fixes: We made several fixes to the statistics screen. It should deliver more consistent information now.
- UI Fixes: We fixed several minor UI issues, such as misplaced button shadows and more.
Known Issues
- Public Transportation: The bridge explosion is falsely available in the challenge version of the Eagle Falls level. It is not needed for the challenge mission and should be avoided, as it may break the level state afterwards