Tijdens de pre-show van de Xbox Games Showcase werden we plots verrast uit een onverwachte hoek toen Square Enix op de proppen kwam met de aankondiging dat een nieuwe studio momenteel hard aan het werk is aan een nieuwe game. Het gaat hier namelijk niet zomaar om “gewoon” een nieuwe studio: aan het roer van “Balan Company” staan namelijk niemand minder dan Yuji Naka en Naoto Ohshima, de heren die enkele decennia geleden Sonic the Hedgehog tot leven brachten. Deze twee giganten stellen ons nu met veel plezier hun nieuwe 3D platformer “Balan Wonderworld” voor.

Hieronder kan je even de korte beschrijving van deze kleurrijke en unieke game nalezen, maar je kan ook de aankondigingstrailers van de nieuwe studio en de game zelf bekijken. Balan Wonderworld verschijnt in de lente van 2021 voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

Balan Wonderworld is an all-new action-platformer from the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, the global blockbuster video game franchise. The family-friendly platformer will jump on to current and next generation consoles and PC in the spring of 2021.

Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here.

Players will discover over 80 extraordinary costumes along their journey through a variety of unique environments within Wonderworld. The costumes change Leo’s and Emma’s appearances, granting them a wide array of fantastical powers to overcome obstacles that lay in their path and discover exciting new ways to play. The possibilities are endless as you bash your enemies, walk in the air, freeze time and manipulate all kinds of objects with the costumes you collect!

Balan Wonderworld is an all-new experience from renowned gaming industry talent including Director, Yuji Naka (Sonic the Hedgehog franchise creator, Team Sonic co-founder) and character designer, Naoto Ohshima (Sonic the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman, Team Sonic co-founder). The game marks Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima’s first collaboration in 20 years and is the first game from the newly established Balan Company gaming brand. Balan Company brings together talented video game developers, visual artists, and composers to tell the greatest stories and provide the ultimate platformer experiences.