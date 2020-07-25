

Gearbox Software voorziet Borderlands 3 met enige regelmaat van nieuwe updates en hotfixes. De laatste weken was het echter wat stiller, maar nu blijkt dat de ontwikkelaar alsnog druk aan het werk is geweest. Er is namelijk een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht en afgaande op de patch notes zijn er behoorlijk veel aanpassingen doorgevoerd.

De nieuwe update zorgt voor enkele ‘quality of life’ veranderingen. Zo kun je nu Legendary gear aantreffen in Vending Machines en zijn loot pools onder handen genomen. Verder zijn er nog tal van andere aanpassingen en fixes die deze nieuwste update met zich meebrengt.

De gehele changelog kun je hieronder nalezen.

NEW QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

LEGENDARY FIRING MODE FOR FABRICATOR

The Fabricator now has an alternate firing mode called Legendary that spawns between 1 to 3 Legendary weapons for 250 Eridium. You will switch into this alternate firing mode like any other weapon and will see purple effects when firing the Fabricator.

MISSION REWARDS AVAILABLE IN VETERAN REWARDS VENDING MACHINE

Players can now purchase previously rewarded mission rewards in the Veteran Rewards Machine just outside of Crazy Earl’s door on Sanctuary III. As missions are completed, their rewards are added to the pool and can be purchased using Eridium!

LEGENDARY GEAR AVAILABLE IN VENDING MACHINES

We have rebalanced vending machines based on community feedback. Vending machines of all types have a small chance of providing Legendary gear for purchase. We’ve also removed Uncommon (green) Rarity gear from the Item of the Day pool.

CHESTS AND BADASS REWARD ADJUSTMENTS

The quality of rewards found in chests and dropped from Badass enemies have been subtly buffed. Our goal is to make sure chests feel rewarding and exciting, and players feel properly rewarded for defeating difficult enemies.

DEDICATED LOOT POOL ADJUSTMENTS

The dedicated loot pools for bosses have been given a dramatic overhaul in hopes of making for a more reliable and satisfying farming experience. Most bosses have two pieces of gear assigned to them, though there are exceptions. To reach this goal, we enabled respawning on the following bosses and reshuffled gear between bosses more evenly.

Dumptruck

Undertaker

Mincemeat

Buttmunch and Trufflemunch

Sheega

Rohner

Rax

Max

Archer Rowe

Bloodshine

Muldock, the Anointed

Artemis

Apollo

King Bobo

King Gnasher

Anointed X2

Anointed X3

Anointed X4

Azalea

Preston

ANOINTMENT POOL ADJUSTMENTS

To further improve the farming experience, we examined the Anointment pool and determined some weren’t engaging the community as we hoped. Given the depth of the pool, we have removed the following 21 Anointments. Any gear that currently has these Anointments will continue to function properly, but gear dropped after this update will no longer roll with these Anointments.

While Airborne, Critical Damage is increased 25%

While Airborne, Damage is increased by 30%

While Airborne, Fire Rate is increased 20%

While Airborne, Accuracy and Handling are increased by 75%

While Sliding, Damage is increased by 40%

While Sliding, Accuracy and Handling are increased by 50%

While Sliding, Fire Rate is increased by 25%

While Sliding, building up energy that refills a portion of your shields

While an Action Skill is Active, reduce all incoming damage by a small amount

While an Action Skill is Active, 250% of health damage taken is returned to the attacker as shock damage

On Action Skill End, Critical Damage is increased by 25% for a short time

On Action Skill End, create a cyber spike that damages nearby enemies

On Action Skill End, spawn a healing pool for several seconds

On Action Skill End, Fire rate is increased by 11%, & reload speed by 26% for a short time

On Action Skill End, Weapon Accuracy & Handling are greatly increased for a short time

On Action Skill End, Movement speed is increased by 5% for a short time

On Action Skill End, 30% of damage taken is returned to the attacker for a short time.

After exiting Iron Bear, do not consume ammo for 5 seconds

After using Phaseslam, damage taken is reduced by 20% and movespeed is increased by 12%

After using Phasegrasp, Weapon Accuracy and Handling are greatly increased

A NOTE ON DROP RATES

A few bosses have had some minor tweaks made to improve their looting experience, but we have left most of the drop rates unchanged. With the thinning of the dedicated loot pools and the removal of 21 Anointments, we decided to observe these changes first then make changes as needed in the future.

STABILITY

Addressed a reported crash that could occur in splitscreen

Reduced the number of projectiles that spawn due to damage dealt when using multiple elements on enemies and limited the number of times projectiles bounce to 4

We have adjusted how projectiles from damage events spawn. We found spikes in stability and performance concerns when too many elemental projectiles were spawning during gameplay. This was due to some weapons spawning many more projectiles than game performance recommended. The Recursion, Carrier, Bearcat, Lead Sprinkler, and others will see the effects from this change. We will be monitoring how players will be using these weapons for any possible adjustments in the future.

GENERAL

Included additional supported languages for the Bounty of Blood campaign add-on

Addressed a reported concern that sometimes caused Trophies / Achievements to remain locked when all named locations were discovered

Retroactively awarded Trophies / Achievements to players that met the requirements

Addressed a reported concern where the Traitorweed projectile would only appear on the host player

Addressed a reported concern where the Vladof “Core Buster” grenade mod could damage allies with child grenades spawned after the first explosion

Addressed a reported concern where standing on the inactive jump pad as Scourge teleports the user will launch them out of the map and kill them on the second teleport in Takedown at the Guardian Breach

Addressed a reported concern where Anathema the Relentless was not using the correct death damage data in Takedown at the Guardian Breach

Addressed a reported concern where weapon trinkets would disappear from the collection after relaunching the game in the Bounty of Blood campaign add-on

Addressed a reported concern where the Jetbeast mortar weapon was dealing damage twice

MAYHEM MODE

Addressed a reported concern where the splat attack from the Beastmaster’s pet Scorcher was unintentionally receiving Mayhem damage scaling multiple times

Increased Pet Damage Scaling in Mayhem

After making changes to the Scorcher’s splat, we wanted to make sure it and other pets still felt fun and capable of competitive amounts of damage in Mayhem, so we buffed pet damage accordingly.

Addressed a bug where the Operative’s Digi-clone was interacting with certain weapons like the O.P.Q. in a way that received Mayhem damage scaling multiple times

Addressed a bug where the Gunner’s Iron Bear and certain class mods like the Mind Sweeper could interact in a way that received Mayhem damage scaling multiple times

We identified a behavior in our damage pipeline that created opportunities for certain gear and skill combinations to do excessive amounts of damage. We determined these combinations were not aligned with the rest of the game and made a solution that better fits our intended balance goals.

Addressed some concerns that the Gunner and Operative were experiencing unintentional levels of damage increase with a variety of class mods in Mayhem mode

Addressed a reported concern where the Anointment “While an Action Skill is Active, constantly trigger novas that deal X damage” was incorrectly scaling when players received Mayhem modifiers scaling skill damage

The Siren’s Ties that Bind skill now scales properly with Action Skill Damage

Addressed a reported concern that the Cosmic Crater Legendary Artifact did not scale the elemental puddle damage with Slam damage in Mayhem

CHARACTER

Players can no longer emote cancel to exploit Anarchy stacks

Addressed reported concerns where FL4K’s Head Count passive did not function

Addressed a reported concern where the Vibration effect from FL4K’s “Burst Aid” augment persists after the action skill ends

FL4K’s pets now use the correct color when using the Spec’d Out skin for clients

Addressed a reported concern where FL4K’s normal Jabber pet attack command was not functioning correctly

Updated the Gunner’s Selfless Vengeance skill to scale the duration with each rank invested

Removed the ability for the Gunner to skip the boss’ teleport action in Takedown at the Guardian Breach by entering or exiting Iron Bear as the teleport action is being performed

Addressed a reported concern that the Grenade Launcher did not deal extra damage when equipped with the Stainless Steel Bear passive ability while using Moze’s Auto-Bear

FX

Addressed a reported concern where the FX would persist after using the second slam with the Mind Melt artifact effect already active

Addressed a reported concern where the Mind Melt artifact first-person FX only showed on the host player

AUDIO

Drunk William’s idle VO will now have audio during the “Blood from a Stone” mission

Scourge’s death dialogue has been added to Takedown at the Guardian Breach

UI

UI Optimizations

Made improvements to the News Widget UI

Addressed a reported concern where a placeholder prompt appears when the player drives the vehicle to the level transition in The Blastplains in the Bounty of Blood campaign add-on

Updated scrollbar button states for Mail

Addressed a reported concern where multiple options within the Visuals menu had placeholder description

HOTFIXES

To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that says, “Hotfixes Applied”! If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.