In 2021 kunnen we aan de slag met de game Maskmaker voor PlayStation VR, zo heeft ontwikkelaar Innerspace VR aangekondigd. Deze ontwikkelaar is bekend van de VR-game A Fisherman’s Tale en zij werken nu dus aan de genoemde titel.
De trailer hieronder geeft een eerste indruk van Maskmaker en verder hebben we nog wat key features voor je op een rijtje gezet. Het doel in de game is om maskers te maken waarmee je jezelf in de raadselachtige wezens in de game kunt mengen.
Het gaat hier om een puzzelgame waarin het de bedoeling is om Prospero te zoeken en zijn identiteit te achterhalen.
- Extensive & unique use of VR: Showing gameplay and puzzles using specific capabilities exclusive to VR.
- Eight stunning biomes: Explore the world, observe the unique ways of each culture you visit, craft their mask and access new biome’s by using their masks.
- Crafting: Learn the ability to craft many magical masks using different rare resources you collect, paints and shapes to create increasingly sophisticated masks.
- Possession: Wear the mask, blend in with each biome’s culture and inhabit the spirits, colorful characters each with a different role to play.
- Prospero’s Workshop: As the apprentice, learn to make your first mask with Prospero’s help, but who is the real man behind the mask?