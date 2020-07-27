

In 2021 kunnen we aan de slag met de game Maskmaker voor PlayStation VR, zo heeft ontwikkelaar Innerspace VR aangekondigd. Deze ontwikkelaar is bekend van de VR-game A Fisherman’s Tale en zij werken nu dus aan de genoemde titel.

De trailer hieronder geeft een eerste indruk van Maskmaker en verder hebben we nog wat key features voor je op een rijtje gezet. Het doel in de game is om maskers te maken waarmee je jezelf in de raadselachtige wezens in de game kunt mengen.

Het gaat hier om een puzzelgame waarin het de bedoeling is om Prospero te zoeken en zijn identiteit te achterhalen.