Ghost of Tsushima heeft een update gekregen en die brengt de game naar versie 1.05. De belangrijkste nieuwe feature die met deze update in de game geïmplementeerd wordt is de ‘Lethal’ moeilijkheidsgraad, waardoor vijanden je sneller zien, agressiever reageren en waarbij ze nog intenser vechten.
Verder komt update 1.05 nog met wat aanpassingen omtrent de toegankelijkheid aangaande het vechten en er worden wat opties toegevoegd met betrekking tot ondertiteling en de grootte van de tekst op het scherm.
Voor alle details, zie de changelog hieronder.
New difficulty level: Lethal
- Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly.
- Enemies are more aggressive in combat.
- Enemies detect you faster.
- Tighter Parry and Dodge windows.
Lower Intensity Combat
- Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.
- Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.
- Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.
- Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal.
- Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted.
Text changes
- Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled.
- Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled.
- New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green.
