

Ghost of Tsushima heeft een update gekregen en die brengt de game naar versie 1.05. De belangrijkste nieuwe feature die met deze update in de game geïmplementeerd wordt is de ‘Lethal’ moeilijkheidsgraad, waardoor vijanden je sneller zien, agressiever reageren en waarbij ze nog intenser vechten.

Verder komt update 1.05 nog met wat aanpassingen omtrent de toegankelijkheid aangaande het vechten en er worden wat opties toegevoegd met betrekking tot ondertiteling en de grootte van de tekst op het scherm.

Voor alle details, zie de changelog hieronder.