

Ontwikkelaar Epic LLama en uitgever Buka Entertainment hebben aangekondigd dat Darkestville Castle naar de PlayStation 4 komt. Deze game is al een kleine drie jaar verkrijgbaar op Steam en heeft overwegend positieve beoordelingen ontvangen, dus dat is alvast een goed begin.

De game maakt nu ook de overstap naar consoles en doet dat om precies te zijn op 13 augustus. De game komt dan naar de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en Nintendo Switch. Voordat de release daar is brengt men eerst nog een demo uit, die zal deze week te downloaden zijn. Een prima manier om de game te leren kennen.

Dear Potential servant of chaos,

Being evil isn’t always easy… But boy it is so much more fun than being a good guy!

Having someone witty like you on my team could be useful during these not so dark times.

Everything in Darkestville was fine and dandy: I was tormenting the town people, the town people were being tormented… It was a fair deal! Who could complain? Not me, that’s for sure!

…until that moron, Dan Teapot, hired a group of professional demon hunters to banish me! I don’t even know why he has a grudge against me. Maybe I burnt his house a couple of times, but I only did it because it was hilarious!